Dedrone Technology Available on GSA Schedule 84

SAN FRANCISCO and BALTIMORE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dedrone, a leading global provider of counter-sUAS solutions, today announced a partnership with Securityhunter, Inc., which will provide U.S government agencies access to Dedrone technology through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Federal Supply Schedule. All U.S. government agencies who purchase through GSA can now streamline their acquisition and deployment of the world's leading counter-sUAS platform.

Dedrone and Securityhunter provide essential tools for government agencies to assess their airspace activity, protect assets, and eliminate unauthorized sUAS-based threats. The Dedrone counter-drone technology platform includes a combination of software and hardware which detects, classifies, and mitigates sUAS threats.

"Small drones are an active and escalating threat to the safety and operations of U.S government missions, including military installations, critical infrastructure, correctional facilities and deployed assets," shares Phil Pitsky, Vice President of U.S. Federal Operations at Dedrone. "Together with Securityhunter, Dedrone provides opportunity for all U.S. government agencies to get ahead of the drone threat, prevent disruption, and build resilience in our nation's most sensitive airspace."

For over 30 years, Securityhunter has successfully served commercial and government markets with technologically advanced security solutions. Products offered incorporate a multi-level security infrastructure, which include both custom and Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) designed and engineered physical security solutions. Securityhunter's federal GSA contract vehicle offers clients force protection security products and services that support security requirements for federal, state and local government agencies, products and services are available via GSA Schedule 84 Security, Fire, & Law Enforcement Contract # GS-07F-0029M.

In addition to U.S. federal agencies, Dedrone's solution is deployed at correctional facilities, military installations, utilities, airports, and corporations, among other global organizations.

About Dedrone

Dedrone is the market and technology leader in airspace security. The Dedrone counter-drone platform combines hardware sensors and machine-learning software, providing early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

About Securityhunter, Inc.

Founded in 1988, Securityhunter targets security solutions for its clients which support a wide range of government security requirements and initiatives. Securityhunter manufactures, designs, installs and maintains electronic and information security countermeasure systems for U.S. federal, state and local government facilities. Securityhunter offers professional security support services, and assists with assessments and management of security tasks for mission critical CONUS and OCONUS operations.

