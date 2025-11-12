Deductive AI Formally Launches with $7.5M Funding to Deliver AI SRE Agents That Cut Incident Resolution Time by up to 90%

Founded by Databricks and ThoughtSpot veterans, Deductive AI introduces a new generation of AI SRE agents that accelerate root cause analysis and remediation, helping fast-moving engineering teams stay focused on building rather than firefighting.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deductive AI, a pioneer in AI-powered root cause analysis and resolution, today announced $7.5M in seed funding and its public launch. The round was led by CRV, with participation from Databricks Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and PrimeSet. With the official launch, Deductive AI is introducing a new generation of AI SRE agents that learn from real-world incidents to automatically detect failures, diagnose root causes, and help engineers remediate software issues in minutes instead of hours.

Sameer Agarwal, co-founder and CTO; Rakesh Kothari, co-founder and CEO

At its core, Deductive AI is a unified platform for deploying and training AI agents that connect to an organization's code, logs, metrics, traces, and events. These agents can reason over a continuously updated knowledge graph that maps relationships across systems, allowing them to test hypotheses, evaluate evidence, and surface precise root causes in seconds.

"The complexities and inter-dependencies of modern infrastructure means that investigating the root cause of an outage or incident can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack, except the haystack is the size of a football field, it's made of a million other needles, it's constantly reshuffling itself, and is on fire – and every second you don't find it equals lost revenue," said Sameer Agarwal, co-founder and CTO of Deductive AI. "Our goal is to fundamentally change this problem of how engineers troubleshoot software in production. By teaching AI agents to think like engineers, we're giving teams time back to build and innovate rather than constantly firefight."

Engineering teams today face the overwhelming challenge of diagnosing software failures across fragmented systems, sifting through petabytes of logs, millions of time-series metrics, and hundreds of dashboards to find the needle in the haystack. These investigations can take hours or days, diverting engineers from building new features and shipping products while outages ripple through systems long after the initial fault.

"We've seen world-class engineers spending half of their time debugging instead of building," said Rakesh Kothari, co-founder and CEO of Deductive AI. "And as vibe coding generates new code at a rate we've never seen, this problem is only going to get worse. With new unpredictable failures, teams that don't evolve their approach to debugging are going to stay stuck maintaining instead of shipping."

Powered by purpose-built agentic AI and reinforcement learning, Deductive mimics the workflow of experienced Site Reliability Engineers (SREs). It generates hypotheses, tests them against real system evidence, and provides clear, actionable insights at every step of an investigation. While traditional observability tools stop at surfacing problems, Deductive AI takes it a step further by not only pinpointing root causes but also providing fixes and guiding teams through remediation.

"Our Ads Platform operates at a pace where manual, slow-moving investigations are no longer viable. Every minute of downtime directly affects company revenue. In those high-stress, ambiguous early moments of an incident, AI-driven triage plays a crucial role in accelerating our path to mitigation, supporting our 2026 goal of a 10-minute resolution window. Deductive has become a critical extension of our team, rapidly synthesizing signals across dozens of services and surfacing the insights that matter—within minutes."

– Shahrooz Ansari, Senior Director of Engineering at DoorDash

"While the industry raced toward coding agents, our partnership with Deductive took a different path: bringing agentic AI directly into data operations. Together, we built a system that unifies our telemetry streams with Deductive's reasoning engine, creating an AI-powered frontline agent that proactively manages our data pipelines—detecting anomalies, diagnosing root causes, and accelerating resolution."

– Vikram Gundeti, Chief Technology Officer, Foursquare

"Deductive promises to democratise visibility into our training infrastructure that has a steep learning curve today. We are excited to partner with Deductive and believe it can automatically connect the dots across hundreds of workflow executions and point us to the root cause of any failed training workflow."

– Virajith Jalaparti Head of Infrastructure, Kumo

"We've been using Deductive for about a year now. It gives us the clarity and speed we need to turn telemetry and code data into meaningful action. Deductive has demonstrated ability to learn and adapt to our unique use case and provide the key insights at every step of the investigation for our team to move faster, smarter, and with confidence."

– Pratik Kotkar, VP of Engineering, Apoha

"Deductive AI is an industry-defining company tackling some of the most persistent pain points in software reliability. Their approach represents the next generation of intelligent reliability systems that help engineering teams move faster, innovate more, and manage complexity at scale."

– Max Gazor, Board Partner at CRV and early investor in category-defining companies such as Reflection AI, Airtable, and Cribl

Deductive's founders bring deep expertise from building and scaling some of Silicon Valley's most successful data and analytics platforms. Sameer Agarwal earned his Ph.D. at UC Berkeley, where he created BlinkDB, a state-of-the-art approximate query processing framework, and was among the first engineers at Databricks building Apache Spark. Rakesh Kothari was an early engineer at ThoughtSpot, where he led teams focused on distributed query processing and large-scale system optimization. Together, they founded Deductive AI to bring reasoning, not reaction, to the heart of software reliability.

Additional information

For more information, visit deductive.ai where you also can book a demo.

About Deductive AI

Deductive AI is building AI SRE agents that connect codebases and telemetry data to guide incident response from detection to resolution. Founded by veterans from Databricks and ThoughtSpot, Deductive AI combines code-aware reasoning, agentic AI, and reinforcement learning to accelerate root cause analysis by up to 90%. The company is based in Mountain View, California, and is backed by CRV, Databricks Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and PrimeSet. Learn more at www.deductive.ai or connect with Deductive on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Media Contact

Elliott Burr

deductivea [email protected]

SOURCE Deductive AI