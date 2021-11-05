Dee Agarwal on Creating an Inclusive Workplace Culture

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inclusive leadership is not only a valuable ability for executives to possess, but it is also a must for all stakeholders. Making sure that every member of a team or company feels appreciated, heard, and represented can have a major positive impact on the success of the business. This type of leadership style, on the other hand, can require years of work and experience to master, but working towards developing an inclusive leadership style is simple to implement once one becomes aware of the actionable steps. Long-time C-suite executive and successful entrepreneur, Deepak "Dee" Agarwal, provides his top tips for creating an inclusive leadership style.

Unwavering Commitment

One of the most important aspects to consider while cultivating an inclusive workplace atmosphere is the company's own commitment and contribution to this goal. The most influential leaders are frequently those who lead by example. By committing to fostering inclusivity in one's leadership style, a leader may set an example for others to follow. Making inclusion a clear organizational priority, questioning pre-established conventions, and holding coworkers and other supervisors responsible for inclusive standards are just a few examples.

"As a leader, commitment to any new workplace initiative is one of the most crucial things a company can implement," says Dee Agarwal . It can become the business custom to not think about something if the brand don't openly convey its value to workers. This is a hazardous precedent to set—or simply ignore—especially when it comes to something as essential as workplace diversity.

Understanding of Cultural Nuances

As the corporate world becomes more globalized, it's more important than ever for workplace leaders to grasp different cultural norms while establishing an inclusive atmosphere. When cooperating with employees from different nations who may have different communication and working styles, managers must be able to rapidly adapt.

Dee Agarwal , a business executive with two decades of business leadership experience, shares his unique perspective on how to manage cultural intelligence in the workplace.

"Global workplace cultures differ more than many might expect. I've had to learn how to engage with people from a variety of countries and cultures during the course of my work, adjusting my interactions with each individual. I make every effort to create an atmosphere in which everyone feels at ease and heard. As a leader, it's critical to remain mindful and respectful of cultural nuances.

Awareness of Biases

Good leaders should strive to be aware of their personal preferences and natural prejudices, as well as the fact that we all have preconceived notions and attitudes. Leaders cannot improve or listen fully to others unless they are aware of their own shortcomings. Additionally, being aware of one's biases can help prevent prejudice in the workplace, even if it is inadvertent.

Dee Agarwal has managed to limit his own inherent biases by remaining aware of them. "We all have some notions implanted in us as we grow up. However, as a leader, it is unprofessional and unfair to allow such biases to influence workplace decisions. I had a mentor early in my career who advised me to constantly be mindful of my prejudices when making crucial decisions. That was something I took to heart and have carried with me throughout my career; it's one of the first things I tell folks starting out who ask for advice."

Cultivate Humility

Last but not least, an inclusive leader is a humble leader. The individual who is the loudest and most confident in the room is rarely the one who fosters an environment in which others feel free to contribute. As a result, it's critical for leaders who want to foster an inclusive, accepting workplace to remember to be humble about their own talents and willing to take accountability when they make mistakes.

Dee Agarwal has more than 20 years of senior leadership experience, and with this has come countless opportunities to learn and grow. "One of the keys to long-term success—and getting the best out of people—is humility. I recall the first time I made a mistake as a leader," he continues. "Admitting a mistake can be scary, but taking accountability makes a world of positive difference. My colleagues felt comfortable sharing their own ideas almost immediately, and the project as a whole became much more inclusive and collaborative. That was a life-changing lesson for me, and I've worked to foster that openness ever since. We can only analyze what went wrong and learn and move forward together if we open up about our mistakes."

Inclusive leadership can take various shapes, but the bottom line is that it is necessary for everyone who wishes to become a successful leader, both in business and in life. Humility, bias awareness, cultural intelligence, and commitment to the company vision are just a few of the methods to aim for an inclusive and open work atmosphere, according to Dee Agarwal .

