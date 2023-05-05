Dee Agarwal on His Commitment to Philanthropy

ATLANTA, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dee Agarwal, a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award in 2014 and successful c-suite executive, is widely recognized not only for his sharp business acumen but also for his unwavering commitment as a philanthropist. We recently had an opportunity to engage with him and learn more about his altruistic endeavors, and why it's an integral part of his life.

Dee Agarwal - Philanthropy Dee Agarwal - Philanthropy

"Philanthropy has always been a core part of my identity," explains Dee Agarwal . "I firmly believe that giving back is an indispensable step towards achieving a more equitable world, and I am delighted to support organizations that share my values."

One such organization is World Vision, a global humanitarian organization that strives to mitigate poverty and encourage sustainable development in communities across the globe. Dee Agarwal has been an active donor to World Vision for several years, acknowledging the vital role that the organization plays in supporting families and communities in need.

"World Vision's programs, which focus on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment, have positively impacted millions of people in some of the world's most challenging environments," states Dee Agarwal.

Likewise, Dee Agarwal is a supporter of Vitamin Angels, a non-profit organization that provides vitamins and minerals to disadvantaged children and mothers globally. Through its work, Vitamin Angels has helped combat malnutrition and enhance health outcomes for millions of people in low-income communities. Dee Agarwal has been a regular contributor to Vitamin Angels and recognizes the pivotal role that proper nutrition plays in fostering the growth and development of children.

"I firmly believe that every child deserves the chance to live a healthy and fulfilling life, and Vitamin Angels is doing remarkable work to make that a reality," declares Dee Agarwal.

In addition to his financial contributions, Dee Agarwal has actively promoted the work of World Vision and Vitamin Angels by participating in fundraising events and awareness campaigns. While leading ContactCenter.com, Dee Agarwal partnered with World Vision to sponsor one child for every employee, resulting in the sponsorship of over 1,500 children.

"Being part of these organizations and supporting their work has been immensely gratifying," affirms Dee Agarwal. "I feel honored to be able to create positive change in the world."

Looking ahead, Dee Agarwal remains steadfast in his commitment to supporting charitable organizations and causes that align with his values and priorities. He believes that philanthropy has a significant role to play in fostering a better future, and encourages others to join in supporting causes that are significant to them.

Media contact:

Andrew Mitchell

[email protected]

404-955-7133

SOURCE Dee Agarwal