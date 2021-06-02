Dee Baskerville Promoted to Program Manager at Counter Threat Solutions

RESTON, Va., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reston-based consulting firm Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) announced that Demetrice (Dee) Baskerville has been promoted to Program Manager. In this role, Baskerville will oversee the management and growth of key government contracts as well as the professional development of a cadre of CTS employees.

Baskerville joined CTS in 2020 and quickly earned a reputation for stellar client service. Most notably, she trained and directed a team of financial analysts tasked with clearing a four-year backlog of account reconciliations spanning 28 government agencies.

According to CTS Director of Programs John Thompson, "Dee has proven to be an inspirational leader and a trusted resource to her client, colleagues, and company peers," adding, "Her positive energy and expert guidance enabled us to meet our client's tasking ahead of schedule despite working half-staffed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Baskerville marks the seventh internal, client-facing promotion at CTS in the last 11 months. Company CEO Theresa Keith cites the firm's rapid growth as the reason for expansion of her management team. "Our talent – our 'boots on the ground' – are wholly responsible for our on-site success," says Keith. "It is a pleasure to be able to promote from within to recognize and reward those who have contributed to the increase in business contracts, personnel, and revenue."

About Counter Threat Solutions

Counter Threat Solutions LLC (CTS) is a Woman-Owned Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) consulting company providing mission-savvy subject matter experts skilled in analysis, finance, multimedia, administrative support, program management, and IT solutions to the U.S. government's intelligence and defense communities as well as commercial clientele. Learn more about CTS at ctstruenorth.com or LinkedIn.

