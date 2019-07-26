Dee Davey is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MANSFIELD, Texas, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dee Davey is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Broker for her outstanding contributions to the field of real estate as a Broker/Owner for Dave Goosmann Realty.

In 2018, Davey Goosmann Realty opened their doors and as an independent and local agency, they strive to provide personal attention to their clients and agents. They are also committed to Mansfield by lending their support to the MISD Education Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, Parks Board, Historical Society, and Common Ground.

With over 41 years of experience in the real estate industry, Ms. Davy has been licensed since 1987 where she worked for the Mansfield Market for Trammel Crow companies, Coldwell Banker and RE/MAX and most recently Dee Real Estate Services where she is continuously providing ongoing real estate information for Mansfield, Arlington and the surrounding areas. In her current capacity, Ms. Davey is well known for her attentiveness and loyalty to her clients. At Dave Goosmann Realty, she specializes in new construction, buyer condo/townhouses, golf property, and relocation.

Before embarking in her career, Ms. Davey earned many certifications and designations, including certified Luxury Home Specialist, Broker, CRS, ABR, GRI, and SRES.

To further her professional development, Ms. Davey is affiliated with the Arlington Board of Realtors, National Chamber of Commerce, and she serves on the Parks and Recreation Board.

For more information, please visit http://daveygoosmann.com/ .

