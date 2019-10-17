Dee Davey is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MANSFIELD, Texas, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dee Davey is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as an Ace Broker for her dedication to the field of Real Estate and for the successes she has accrued as a Broker and an Owner at Dave Goosmann Realty.

Established in 2018, Davey Goosmann Realty provides sterling real estate services to the Mansfield/Arlington area. They are an independent, local agency that is dedicated to providing personal, individualized attention to their clients and agents. Devoted to their local community, they are supportive of the MISD Education Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, Parks Board, Historical Society, and Common Ground. Davey Goosmann Realty is without a doubt one of the top real estate agencies in Tarrant, Ellis, and Johnson Counties. Ms. Davey is revered for her attentiveness and loyalty to her clients. Her areas of expertise include new construction, buyer condo/townhouses, golf courses, and relocation.



A native of Arkansas, Ms. Davey moved from a tiny town to a thriving metropolis in 1976. Backed by over forty-one years of professional excellence, Ms. Davey is an ace broker who is known for her commitment to Mansfield. She has been licensed since 1978, previously working for prestigious companies such as RE/MAX, Coldwell banker, and Wm. Rigg. Before she joined forces with Bob Goosmann, she operated as Dee Davey Real Estate services.



The recipient of multiple certificates, Ms. Davey understands the importance of education. She attained GRI, Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), Accredited Buyer Representative (ABR), Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), and Certified Luxury Home Specialist designations.



To further her professional development, Ms. Davey is affiliated with the Arlington Board of Realtors and the National Chamber of Commerce. An active member of her community, she currently serves on the Advisory Board of Main Stage Classic Theatre, and Advisory Board of Tarrant County Community College.



For more information, please visit http://daveygoosmann.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, pr@continentalwhoswho.com

SOURCE Continental Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.continentalwhoswho.com

