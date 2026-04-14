DeeBee's Organics Launches in Target Stores Nationwide Amid Breakout Growth Year

Best-selling frozen treat brand accelerates retail momentum with expanded national distribution

VICTORIA, BC, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeeBee's Organics is significantly expanding its retail footprint with its recent launch into Target stores nationwide, bringing its best-selling SuperFruit Freezie Pops to more shoppers and families across the country. Following a year of rapid momentum, the brand is on track to achieve more than 75% year-over-year retail growth, marking a major milestone and expanding national access to its clean-ingredient, organic frozen treats.

DeeBee's Organics expands to Target stores nationwide with their bestselling SuperFruit Freezies

The Target rollout marks a pivotal moment for DeeBee's, fueled by growing consumer demand for better-for-you alternatives to traditional frozen treats. Since launching its SuperFruit Freezies in 2013, the brand has sold more than half a billion tubes—a milestone that helped propel its expansion into one of the country's largest retailers. Both Classic and Tropical varieties are now available at Target in 24-count packs for $9.99, offering a convenient, family-friendly option for everyday and warm-weather snacking.

"Expanding into Target is an incredibly exciting milestone for us," said Dr. Dionne Laslo-Baker, Founder and CEO of DeeBee's Organics. "From the beginning, our goal has been to create treats that families can feel good about, made with real ingredients and without compromise. Bringing our products to Target means we can reach more families than ever before and continue making clean, delicious snacks accessible to everyone."

Made with 100% fruit juice and purée, DeeBee's Freezies contain no added sugar, artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, and are free from gluten. The organic, plant-based, and non-GMO pops offer a modern, better-for-you take on a nostalgic freezer staple, while remaining shelf-stable for easy, anytime enjoyment.

DeeBee's SuperFruit Freezies and other products are also available at deebeesorganics.com, Amazon, Costco, Target, Walmart, BJs, Kroger, Albertsons, and retailers near you.

For more information, visit deebeesorganics.com or follow @deebeesorganics on Instagram.

About DeeBee's Organics

DeeBee's Organics brings joy back into feeding families with its mindfully sweetened, real fruit treats. A pioneer in shelf-stable, freeze-at-home snacks, the brand creates delicious freezer pops made with no added sugars, artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. Founded in 2013 by mom and Ph.D. medical scientist Dr. Dionne Laslo-Baker, DeeBee's was born from a mission to show her children—and families everywhere—that real food can be both nourishing and fun, building a legacy designed to impact future generations. As a certified B Corporation, DeeBee's Organics is committed to doing business differently, measuring success not only by products sold but by its positive impact on people and the planet. Through its "colorful world," the brand celebrates individuality, encourages kids to be themselves, and inspires communities to thrive through wholesome, organic snacks.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Murphy

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SOURCE DeeBee's Organics