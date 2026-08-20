Deel Partners with Mesh to Power Secure Stablecoin Payouts for the Global Workforce

Workers choosing stablecoin payouts on Deel now verify wallet ownership through Mesh before funds move, across more than 300 supported wallets and exchanges

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a partnership with Deel, the global people platform serving 40,000+ companies worldwide, to power secure stablecoin payouts for Deel's global workforce.

Stablecoin payouts are final. A wrong address or a wrong network can mean earnings are lost with no way to recover them. That's an unacceptable risk when the payment is someone's paycheck. Mesh removes that risk at the source: ownership is proven in seconds across more than 300 wallets and exchanges, and Deel delivers funds directly to the verified account. No addresses to copy, no manual entry, nothing to get wrong.

The integration reflects a broader shift in how the world gets paid. Stablecoin payouts land in minutes rather than days, arrive without the conversion and receiving fees that erode cross-border earnings, and reach workers in markets where banking access has long been unreliable. As more of the workforce opts into stablecoin earnings, verification is what lets that choice scale safely, for workers and for the platforms paying them.

"Payroll is one of the largest payment flows in the world, but every payout in it is personal: someone's rent, someone's groceries," said Bam Azizi, Co-Founder and CEO of Mesh. "When that moves onchain, verification isn't a feature, it's the foundation. We're proud to provide it for Deel and the workers it pays."

Thierry Edde, Head of Crypto at Deel, said: "Stablecoin payouts are the future of global payroll - faster and built for borderless work. But they only scale if we get the security right. Mesh removes the friction and the risk in a single flow. That's how we unlock stablecoin payments at scale."

The partnership builds on a period of significant momentum for Mesh. In recent months, the company launched the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP), a neutral interoperability initiative powering enterprise payments at scale, and introduced Mesh Wallet to enable AI-agent transactions in stablecoins. Mesh also joined Paxos' Global Dollar Network (GDN) and announced new partnerships with AMINA Bank and Rain.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

About Deel

The way the world works has changed – and Deel has built the standard to power it all. We make it effortless to hire, manage, pay, and equip any worker, anywhere. Deel is one platform for payroll, HR, benefits, mobility, performance, and device management across 150 countries. Built on owned infrastructure, powered by AI, and supported by thousands of local experts, Deel helps businesses scale smarter, faster, and more compliantly. Trusted by 40,000+ customers, and created to become a global brand people love. Learn more at deel.com.

SOURCE Mesh