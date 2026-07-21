Mesh and Bitget Wallet Formalize Partnership

Strengthened collaboration builds on an existing integration and sets the stage for deeper joint innovation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesh, the leading crypto payments network, today announced a formalized partnership with Bitget Wallet, one of the world's leading self-custody wallets. The partnership builds on an existing integration between the two companies and lays the groundwork for closer collaboration ahead.

Bitget Wallet is part of Mesh's catalog of hundreds of integrated exchanges, wallets, and payment providers. That means when a Bitget Wallet holder goes to connect an account on any platform that runs on Mesh, their wallet appears right in Mesh's connection experience, ready to link in a few taps.

From there, they can put the assets in their Bitget Wallet to work, funding an account on that platform or making a purchase, without copying a wallet address or leaving the experience they're in. The crypto they hold becomes more usable and more spendable across the places they want to transact.

"Formalizing our partnership with Bitget Wallet is about building something more durable together," said Bam Azizi, Co-founder and CEO of Mesh. "Our shared goal is simple: make the crypto people already hold easy to put to use — to move it or spend it — wherever they want. This is the foundation for a lot more to come."

"Crypto becomes more useful when people can easily use the assets they already hold," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Mesh connects Bitget Wallet to more platforms, allowing users to fund accounts or make purchases with fewer steps and without switching between apps. This connectivity is essential to making crypto practical for everyday transactions. It builds on Bitget Wallet's existing payment stack including crypto cards, QR payments, bank transfers and shop, powered by the Onchain Payments Matrix, which has processed over $177 billion in stablecoin volume to date."

This partnership comes amid a period of significant momentum for Mesh. Recent milestones include the Mesh Alliance Program (MAP), a neutral interoperability initiative powering enterprise payments at scale. Mesh also launched the Mesh Wallet to enable AI-agent transactions in stablecoins, joined Paxos' Global Dollar Network (GDN), and announced new partnerships with RedotPay and Rain. The company has expanded into APAC and EMEA as global institutional demand for compliant crypto and stablecoin infrastructure accelerates.

About Mesh

Founded in 2020, Mesh is building the first global crypto payments network, connecting hundreds of exchanges, wallets, and financial services platforms to enable seamless digital asset payments and conversions. By unifying these platforms into a single network, Mesh is pioneering a connected and secure ecosystem for digital finance. For more information, visit meshpay.com.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a self-custodial crypto wallet built for everyday finance, trusted by over 100 million people to save, send, and spend digital dollars — and access global markets. It brings together stablecoin payments, Visa and Mastercard crypto cards, local buying and cash-out options, support for more than 100 fiat currencies, earning products, and access to more than 1 million crypto and tokenized real-world assets across 130+ blockchains in one account. Users retain full ownership of their assets, protected by hardware-backed key security, independent security audits, real-time risk monitoring, and a $300 million user protection fund. For more information, visit web3.bitget.com.

SOURCE Mesh