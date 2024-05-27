Deep Analytics Announces First AFWERX SBIR Win

MONTPELIER, Vt., May 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Analytics LLC announces it has been selected by AFWERX for an SBIR in the amount of $74,891 focused on improved object detection under high contrast lighting, especially objects illuminated by bright artificial lights in the dark, to address one of the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory and AFWERX have partnered to streamline the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) process by accelerating the small business experience through faster proposal to award timelines, changing the pool of potential applicants by expanding opportunities to small business and eliminating bureaucratic overhead by continually implementing process improvement changes in contract execution. The DAF began offering the Open Topic SBIR/STTR program in 2018 which expanded the range of innovations the DAF funded and now on May 13th, 2024, Deep Analytics LLC will start its journey to create and provide innovative capabilities that will strengthen the national defense of the United States of America.

"One of the biggest challenges in developing AI enabled camera systems is the transition from the lab to the field. Especially within the military, the end-users are going to rely on your technology in all sorts of edge cases that push the limits of your technology. With this new work we'll be developing a new approach that integrates the camera state and an evaluation of the scene and target lighting right into the neural network training process, ultimately with the goal of improving object detect technologies in the most difficult lighting scenarios. Most importantly, the approach would be a drop-in to existing USAF systems, and not require new hardware like HDR cameras. We're excited to work on this challenging problem and look forward to transitioning with our USAF partners," explained Gregory Hewitt, Deep Analytics' Cofounder.

The views expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of the Department of the Air Force, the Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.

About Deep Analytics LLC

Founded in 2014, Deep Analytics LLC (DA) is a small business providing rapid prototyping and end-user driven AI software and hardware solutions. Based in Montpelier, VT, DA is focused on developing innovative machine learning (ML) algorithms to automate sensing. DA's expertise in ML is balanced by a small team of engineers with deep experience in designing prototype hardware. For more information, visit www.deepanalyticsllc.com.

About Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit www.afresearchlab.com.

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 325 military, civilian and contractor personnel at six hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed 4,697 contracts worth more than $2.6 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit: www.afwerx.com.

