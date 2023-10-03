Deep Analytics Announces SBIR Contract Wins with U.S. Army and DHS for Artificial Intelligence Solutions

News provided by

Deep Analytics LLC

03 Oct, 2023, 08:00 ET

MONTPELIER, Vt., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Analytics LLC, a leading developer of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the Defense Community, has been awarded two Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contracts for development of AI systems. Both underway now, the first project is a Direct to Phase II SBIR initiative for the U.S. Army, and the second is a Phase I award by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The U.S. Army Program Executive Office (PEO), Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (STRI) group in Orlando, Fla., has contracted Deep Analytics to develop an AI-Enabled Vehicle Recorder (AIEVR) for training evaluation. The AIEVR 'Black Box' will capture, record, and transmit tactical vehicle telemetry and voice communication data streaming from Army tanks and fighting vehicles during live fire training.

The system will incorporate AI analytics of the onboard telemetry data, including automatic speech recognition transcription of verbal communications among vehicle crew members. AI algorithms developed by Deep Analytics will automate evaluation of training exercises to quickly generate after-action reports (AARs). The AIEVR will align with Future Army System of Integrated Targets (FASIT) and Digital Range Training Systems (DRTS), as well as future Live Synthetic Training Environment (STE) requirements.

"This project leverages Deep Analytics' core strengths of rapid hardware prototyping integrated with AI algorithms on the edge for real-time data analysis," said Greg Hewitt, Co-Founder of Deep Analytics. "Once implemented, this system will give controllers real time feedback and enable trainers to analyze trainee performance quicker and with a new data driven approach."

The Phase I SBIR award from the DHS Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office (CWMD) in Washington, D.C., tasks Deep Analytics with creation of AI algorithms to predict the theoretical spectra of novel toxic chemicals. This will make it possible to detect previously unknown chemicals with chemical detection equipment in the event they are created for nefarious purposes.

"The Eliminating Zero-Day Chemical Threats project will dramatically expand the range of toxic chemicals that can be detected with existing sensors," said Phil Stimac, Co-Founder of Deep Analytics.

About Deep Analytics LLC
Founded in 2014, Deep Analytics LLC (DA) is a small business providing rapid prototyping and end-user driven AI software and hardware solutions. Based in Montpelier, VT, DA is focused on developing innovative machine learning (ML) algorithms to automate sensing. DA's expertise in ML is balanced by a small team of engineers with deep experience in designing prototype hardware. For more information, visit www.deepanalyticsllc.com.

SOURCE Deep Analytics LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.