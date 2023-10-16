Deep Analytics Partners with SkillBridge to Provide Civilian Job Training to Retiring Service Members

MONTPELIER, Vt., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Analytics LLC, a Montpelier Vermont based developer of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) was recently accepted as a DoD SkillBridge partner. SkillBridge is a program that places service members at civilian companies for industry training, apprenticeship, and internships for the last 180 days of their military service. The program aims to help transition service members from military to civilian life.

One of the key advantages of the SkillBridge program is the wide array of industries involved. The program aims to match the interests and skillsets of each service member to an appropriate industry. Deep Analytics has partnered with SkillBridge with the hope of tapping into the technical skills and knowledge veterans have learned during their service. "There's no better individual to bring into Deep Analytics than retiring active-duty soldiers. At DA our mission is to develop new cutting-edge technologies to support R&D activities at the DoD, and service members are in a unique position to hit the ground running in working with their former colleagues," said Gregory Hewitt, Deep Analytics' co-founder, when asked about the benefits of partnering with SkillBridge.

In addition to tapping into the skills veterans acquired during their service, Deep Analytics sees joining the SkillBridge program as a way to give back. While veteran unemployment rates have been falling in recent years, some find the transition to the civilian workforce difficult for a myriad of reasons. The SkillBridge program helps to address many of those issues by providing on the job training. "The Skillbridge program is a unique opportunity to help with the transition of retiring warfighters to civilian life, and we're honored to be a part of it," said Gregory Hewitt of the program. In the coming year, Deep Analytics hopes to start working with its first SkillBridge participants.

