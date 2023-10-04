Deep Bio Earns Coveted Spot in Korea AI Startup 100 List for the Third Consecutive Year

News provided by

Deep Bio

04 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, announced today that it has been named to the Korea AI Startup 100 list. This prestigious list, representing a recognition of the nation's most promising startups, marks the third consecutive year that Deep Bio has secured inclusion on this esteemed list.  

The Korea AI Startup 100 initiative seeks to recognize startups in Korea that are at the forefront of driving AI innovation. Candidate companies underwent rigorous evaluation by a panel of AI experts.  The evaluation criteria, developed in partnership with the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) and KT Economics & Management Research Institute, spanned quantitative factors such as market growth potential, corporate valuation, AI technology prowess, as well as qualitative aspects such as sustainability and corporate impact.

"We are immensely honored to once again be recognized as a leading startup representing Korea. Our inclusion in the list for the third consecutive year is a validation of Deep Bio's unwavering pursuit of innovation and the value we bring to the healthcare industry," said Sun Woo Kim, founder and CEO of Deep Bio. "We remain committed to pioneering groundbreaking solutions that transform the landscape of digital pathology and cancer diagnostics."

Deep Bio pioneered AI-based pathology image analysis and cancer diagnosis research in Korea, leading the charge in the digital transformation of pathology. The company's groundbreaking AI-based cancer diagnostic support software, DeepDx® Prostate, marks a significant milestone in the assessment of prostate cancer by empowering pathologists to make more precise and efficient diagnoses.

On the global stage, Deep Bio is strategically expanding its footprint through partnerships with digital pathology platform providers across the United States, Europe, and India. The company also collaborates on groundbreaking research initiatives with esteemed institutions such as Stanford Medical School, Harvard Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and other leading research organizations in the United States. Deep Bio consistently shares its innovative research findings through publication in renowned medical journals, including Cancers and npj Digital Medicine.

For more information, please visit Deep Bio's website or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Deep Bio

