Deep Bio Joins CancerX to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis and Prognosis with AI Expertise

News provided by

Deep Bio

07 Nov, 2023, 10:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Bio, a leading AI healthcare company specializing in deep learning and cancer pathology, is proud to announce its participation in the groundbreaking CancerX initiative, a public-private partnership unveiled earlier this year as part of the White House Cancer Moonshot program. This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to transform the landscape of cancer diagnosis and prognosis.

Continue Reading

Deep Bio has been at the forefront of innovation in healthcare technology, leveraging its in-house expertise in deep learning and cancer pathology to develop cutting-edge solutions for the medical community. The company's vision is to revolutionize the way cancer is diagnosed and treated by providing pathologists with state-of-the-art In Vitro Diagnostic Software as a Medical Device (IVD SaMDs) powered by deep learning algorithms. These advanced tools are set to significantly enhance the accuracy and efficiency of cancer diagnosis, enabling healthcare professionals to make more informed treatment decisions.

Given that cancer is one of the most pressing global health challenges, CancerX assembles like-minded organizations and experts to collaborate on pioneering innovative solutions that will accelerate progress in cancer research, diagnosis, and treatment. Deep Bio is thrilled to be a part of this ambitious endeavor and is committed to deploying its expertise and resources to advance the fight against cancer.

Sun Woo Kim, CEO and founder of Deep Bio, expressed his enthusiasm for this collaboration, stating, "Joining the CancerX program is a testament to our dedication to improving the lives of cancer patients and healthcare professionals. Our mission has always been to harness the power of artificial intelligence to provide more accurate, efficient, and accessible cancer diagnostics. This partnership with CancerX will amplify our impact and help us realize this vision."

"Multi-stakeholder collaboration is critical to harness the potential of digital innovation in the fight against cancer, and we're honored to partner with Deep Bio to achieve the ambitious goals of CancerX," said Smit Patel, Associate Program Director at Digital Medicine Society (DiMe). "Through this impressive collaboration, we will establish best practices, build capacity, and demonstrate the impact of innovation on the life of every person on a cancer journey."

CancerX is known for uniting visionary companies and experts in a collective effort to conquer cancer through innovation, research, and advanced technology. Deep Bio will work closely with other participants to propel groundbreaking projects and develop solutions that will have a lasting impact on the fight against cancer.

For more information about Deep Bio, please visit www.deepbio.co.kr or contact [email protected].

About Deep Bio

Deep Bio is an AI healthcare company dedicated to advancing the field of cancer pathology. With a focus on deep learning, the company develops cutting-edge In Vitro Diagnostic Software as Medical Devices (IVD SaMDs) to empower pathologists and medical professionals with state-of-the-art tools for more accurate cancer diagnosis and prognosis. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Deep Bio is committed to improving cancer treatment decisions and patient outcomes.

SOURCE Deep Bio

Also from this source

Deep Bio Earns Coveted Spot in Korea AI Startup 100 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Deep Bio Earns Coveted Spot in Korea AI Startup 100 List for the Third Consecutive Year

Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, announced today that it has been named to the Korea AI Startup 100...
Deep Bio Announces Market Authorization from Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate, Paving the Way for European Expansion

Deep Bio Announces Market Authorization from Swissmedic for DeepDx Prostate, Paving the Way for European Expansion

Deep Bio, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cancer diagnostics, announced today that it has obtained marketing authorization from...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.