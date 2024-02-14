DEEP BLUE INVESTMENT ADVISORS EXPANDS TEAM WITH FOUR NEW HIRES

Seasoned Professionals Join Forces to Strengthen Firm's Expertise and Client Offerings

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Blue Investment Advisors ("Deep Blue"), a leading investment firm based in Tampa, Fla., that specializes in public fund management, today announced the addition of four key professionals to their team. George Yao has been appointed Director of Florida Business Development, while Dan Marro joins as Portfolio Manager, Jeff Harvey as Director of RIA Operations, and John Scott as Client Advisory Associate. These strategic hires mark a significant step in Deep Blue's commitment to enhancing client service and expanding the firm's presence in the region.

George Yao, the incoming Director of Florida Business Development, brings over 40 years of experience working with various government entities. His primary focus will be on conducting outreach, building new relationships, and strengthening existing client partnerships. Prior to joining Deep Blue, Yao served as a Senior Vice President at UBS and held prominent roles at Morgan Stanley, where he cultivated relationships with over 100 institutional accounts.

Jeff Harvey assumes the role of Director of RIA Operations, bringing with him 30 years of experience in wealth management operations. He will oversee middle- and back-office operations, supporting the Deep Blue leadership team with strategic planning and enhancing operational efficiency.

Dan Marro joins Deep Blue as Portfolio Manager, leveraging 12 years of investment experience to devise and implement strategies for separately managed accounts and US Fixed Income Trust local government investment pools. Marro previously served as a fixed-income trader for Raymond James, managing trading flow for foreign debt and overseeing portfolios for high-net-worth individuals and institutional accounts.

John Scott, the newest addition to the team, serves as a Client Advisory Associate, specializing in cultivating new and existing client investment relationships. With a background in education and two years of financial experience, Scott brings a unique perspective to client service and account management.

"Since joining our team last month, George, Dan, Jeff and John have each proven to be incredible assets to the Deep Blue team as we continue to expand our footprint throughout the state," said Brent Wertz, Managing Partner at Deep Blue Investment Advisors. "Their combined expertise and dedication to client success will undoubtedly strengthen our firm and enhance the value we deliver to our clients."

Yao, Marro, Harvey, and Scott join Deep Blue at an exciting time of growth and opportunity, aligning with the firm's commitment to excellence and innovation in the financial services industry.

About Deep Blue Investment Advisors

Deep Blue Investment Advisors specializes in investment advisory, treasury management and consulting services. The company was selected as the investment manager to the Florida Fixed Income Trust (fl-fit.com) in 2010, and the U.S. Fixed Income Trust and Texas Fixed Income Trust (tx-fit.com) in 2019. Deep Blue's collective expertise includes discretionary and non-discretionary investment management, cash management, investment policy review and development, monthly reporting and quarterly performance reviews, bank relationship reviews and investment training as required by state statutes. To learn more about Deep Blue Investment Advisors, visit https://deepblue-inv.com

CONTACT:

Caleb Liptak

(407) 722-7830

cliptak@findsomewinmore.com

SOURCE Deep Blue Investment Advisors