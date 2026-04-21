Deep Blue Medical Closes Oversubscribed $5.6M Series A and Elevates Veteran Leader to COO

Company advances its three-pillar soft tissue surgery platform on the strength of five years of clinical validation and growing market demand

DURHAM, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Blue Medical Advances, a surgical device company redefining outcomes in soft tissue surgery, today announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.6 million Series A financing round and the promotion of Lou Fuqua to Chief Operating Officer.

The proceeds will fuel the commercial launch of Deep Blue's biosynthetic absorbable T-Line® Mesh, support expansion into aesthetic and breast applications, and deepen already extensive relationships with key opinion leaders and hospital systems.

Deep Blue Medical T-Line Mesh and Lockstitch Technique Speed Speed

Deep Blue's platform is purpose-built to address suture pull-through — a leading cause of soft tissue surgical failure across multiple anatomies — through its proprietary T-Line Mesh, Suture, and Aesthetic Scaffold product lines.

"This oversubscribed round reflects strong investor confidence in our platform and the clinical evidence behind it," said CEO Bill Perry. "With 18 peer-reviewed publications, 21 issued patents, and more than 20,000 patented lockstitches and extensions implanted over five years — including multi-center long-term follow-up demonstrating high efficacy and excellent safety — Deep Blue is exceptionally well-positioned to scale. The pipeline is full, the evidence is strong, and the timing is right."

Lou Fuqua Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Fuqua, previously Senior Vice President, brings extensive experience scaling medical device startups into established commercial organizations. His expertise spans quality, regulatory affairs, product development, and manufacturing. In his expanded role, he will lead execution across these functions as the company moves into a key growth phase.

"Suture pull-through and surgical failure represent a significant, underappreciated problem — and we have a compelling solution," said Mr. Fuqua. "I'm proud of what this team has built and excited about what comes next."

About Deep Blue Medical Advances

Deep Blue Medical Advances is transforming soft tissue surgery through next-generation surgical devices engineered for optimal tissue tension, reinforcement, and defect closure. The company's portfolio includes the T-Line Mesh, Suture, and Aesthetic Scaffold product lines, backed by robust clinical data and a growing intellectual property portfolio.

SOURCE Deep Blue Medical Advances, Inc.