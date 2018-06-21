Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size Worth $2.10 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

The global deep brain stimulation devices market size is expected to reach USD 2.10 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., progressing at a CAGR of over 11.9% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of Parkinson's disease coupled with surging demand for cost-efficient surgical procedures, minimally invasive in nature, is providing a fillip to the market. As per the statistics published by the Parkinson Disease Foundation, in 2010, around 10.0 million people were found to be suffering from this disease and this number is anticipated to grow at an unprecedented rate in the coming years.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg )



A significant rise in the usage of deep brain stimulators by neurologists in the treatment of various neurological diseases is supplementing the growth of the market. These diseases include Parkinson's disease, obsessive-compulsive disorder, essential tremors, and dystonia. Pending product approvals from regulatory authorities such as the U.S. FDA for the adoption of DBS in the treatment regime of refractory epilepsy is also estimated to offer significant growth opportunities to the market in the coming years. Moreover, advent of technologically advanced concepts in DBS systems such as fractionation of electric current and selective current steering, which induces positive patient outcomes, is further projected to fuel market growth prospects.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Pain Management, Epilepsy, Essential Tremor, OCD, Depression, Dystonia, Parkinson's), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/deep-brain-stimulators-dbs-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Parkinson's disease accounted for the leading share in the market in 2016 owing to benefits offered by DBS such as improvised motor symptoms for longer time period, fewer side effects, and ability to track momentary fluctuations

Increasing number of drug-resistant cases in treatment of Parkinson's disease is also a major factor escalating the growth of the market

Obsessive-compulsive disorder held the second largest share in terms of revenue as a result of failure of serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRi) and positive patient outcomes associated with DBS

North America registered substantial revenue share in the market, owing to extensive research activities aimed at studying possible outcomes with DBS in newer applications

registered substantial revenue share in the market, owing to extensive research activities aimed at studying possible outcomes with DBS in newer applications Asia Pacific is projected to observe exponential growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness pertaining to benefits associated with stimulation devices and improving healthcare infrastructure

is projected to observe exponential growth during the forecast period due to growing awareness pertaining to benefits associated with stimulation devices and improving healthcare infrastructure Increasing adoption of strategies such as new product development and research collaborations is rendering the market a highly competitive arena

Other significant strategies implemented by companies include promotional campaigns to heighten awareness levels regarding their products among healthcare professionals as well as patients.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Artificial Limbs and Joints Market - Increasing geriatric population and growing obese population are amongst key factors attributing to the growth of the artificial joints market.

Pulse Oximeters Market - The global pulse oximeters market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2015.

Urinary Catheters Market - The global urinary catheters market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2015.

Blood Collection Market - The global disposable lead wires (LWs) market size was valued at USD 545.0 million in 2015 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global deep brain stimulators market on the basis of application and region:

Deep Brain Stimulators Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pain Management Epilepsy Essential Tremor Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Depression Dystonia Parkinson's Disease Others

Deep Brain Stimulators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe UK Germany Asia Pacific Japan RoW



Explore the BI enabled intuitive market research database, The Grand Library, by Grand View Research, Inc.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. The company provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.



Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.