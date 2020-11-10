Deep Cuts Music Trivia Announces World's First Music Trivia Championship

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Cuts Music Trivia, a popular online music trivia event with global headquarters in Portland, OR, has announced the world's first music trivia championship. Scheduled for November 18, 2010, the online competition will award the first annual Slayers Cups Music Trivia Championship trophy.

Deep Cuts Trivia Slayers Cup

"Music trivia is a wide-open field in music entertainment, no one is doing it in any organized fashion," says Bobby the Beer Slayer, host of Deep Cuts Trivia. "We are well on our way to be the world's preeminent music trivia production. Which means, of course, we will be hosting the first annual super bowl of music trivia…. the Slayers Cup!"

Deep Cuts Trivia is the brainchild of Robert von Goeben (aka Bobby the Beerslayer), whose diverse career has included stints as a professional drummer, a record company executive, a Silicon Valley venture capitalist and the founder of a global toy company. He is the author of seven books on various topics, including The Deep Cuts Big Book of Musical Trivia, to be published November 15, 2020. He's been featured in scores of media, from NBC News to The Wall Street Journal, and in TV commercials for Chase Bank and Dell Computers.

Deep Cuts points out that there was once a first golf tournament, a first chess tournament, and of course, a first football championship. It just takes a maniacally dedicated individual and organization with the foresight and organizational skills to unite a sport. Von Goeben and Deep Cuts are well positioned to be the pioneer of music trivia.

No championship would be complete without its trophy. Hockey has a Stanley Cup, the Masters Tournament has a green jacket, and in the same vein Deep Cuts will bestow on its champion the coveted Slayers Cup, a cheap wooden beer stein with celebratory art burned into it.

The Deep Cuts Slayers Cup is open to all players and is free to register at http://www.deepcutstrivia.com/slayerscup.

ABOUT DEEP CUTS MUSIC TRIVIA

Deep Cuts Music Trivia is a hastily conceived and poorly executed (though immensely popular) music trivia event produced every Wednesday night over Zoom. For more information, please visit http://www.deepcutstrivia.com.

For more info on Producer/Host Robert von Goeben, please visit http://www.vongoeben.com.

