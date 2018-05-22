Deep Freeze Ensures Uninterrupted Education by Fixing Classroom Computers Instantly

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Freeze, the flagship product of Faronics Corporation ensures that its Reboot to Restore functionality can facilitate the uninterrupted availability of classroom computers by fixing various IT issues instantly.

Educational institutions have actively embraced digitization into every aspect of their learning experience. Classrooms, research laboratories, libraries, and administrative departments employ computers and other devices to accomplish the necessary tasks swiftly. Teachers, in particular, use technology to create more engaging lessons, often accompanied by appealing audio-visual components. Students, too, are relieved of the need to carry heavy books and notebooks, as they can take notes and access necessary material with ease on their devices.

However, the dependence on technology renders such educational activities vulnerable to the effects of system downtime. Lessons can be delayed or suspended, important data such as question papers and lessons plans can be lost and even administrative operations can be suspended due to system downtime. All of this can end up creating a flawed learning environment in which precious time is lost dealing with faulty technology instead of imparting education.

Downtime in classroom computers can be caused by numerous reasons:

- Unauthorized browsing: Students can use their computers to access websites and application that may infect the system with faulty add-ons, viruses, malware and the like. Such elements can compromise system integrity and can be impervious to detection, even by antivirus software.

- Unsanctioned downloads: Students can unknowingly download applications and files that can cause conflicts in the system configuration. They can cause aberrant behavior and display malfunction. Unauthorized upgrades to existing applications and programs can also have the same effect.

- Configuration Drift: Deletion of important system files, drivers, and programs, or manual changes to settings can cause a system to drift away from a perfectly functioning configuration. This leads to downtime and/or suspended functionality.

Faronics' Deep Freeze leverages patented Reboot to Restore technology to address these IT issues instantly. When installed, Deep Freeze preserves a system's current configuration as a baseline. Henceforth, every reboot restores the system to this predetermined, pristine baseline. Essentially, every reboot discards all changes made by users and reverts the device to a state of optimal functionality.

Classroom computers can deploy Deep Freeze to combat downtime and its ill-effects. Irrespective of the nature of the issue and the reason behind it (unless it's a faulty hardware), both students and faculty can solve it by simply initiating a reboot. IT support personnel does not have to be summoned to attend to every trivial issue. In addition, the process of restoration takes only a few minutes and is complete by the time the device is restarted. Long waits for device functionality to be restored becomes a thing of the past with Deep Freeze.

The ability to restore a system with a reboot also eliminates the need for imposing restrictions on computers used for educational purposes. This provides a greater scope of freedom to research and experiment and provides a non-restrictive educational environment for students and educators.

Deep Freeze prevents any suspension in educational activities by fixing classroom computers instantly. It's non-restrictive capabilities and easy to use functionality allows education to advance without interruption and focus to be retained on learning.

