Deep Green Partners with CHUTES International to take Construction Services Nationwide

CHUTES International will be Deep Green's preferred provider of plastic debris chutes and will offer expert support and training for Deep Green personnel. Deep Green will integrate its national construction services offerings, featuring CHUTES International products, into its digital marketing campaigns and include CHUTES International products into its national direct sales strategy.

According to Bill Edmonds, Chairman and CEO of Deep Green, "A big addition to our overall strategy for 2018 includes pursuing construction and renovation waste programs and offerings across the U.S. We have seen that this is a strong and steady segment in the commercial property universe and that there is great market opportunity for us to serve in this niche."

Doug Galeone, Head of Sales for CHUTES International stated, "We are excited to be working with Deep Green. There is obvious synergy between our company's products and we believe their proposed strategy will deliver significant success."

About Deep Green

We are a full-service waste & recycling company that manages services to and logistics for large commercial properties throughout the continental U.S. We have presence in 35 states across the Midwest, South and East regions of the United States, and serve approximately 300 commercial customers. www.deepgreenwaste.com

We also provide complete waste equipment handling solutions, which includes design, engineering, fabrication and installation of new and used equipment along with maintenance services through our wholly owned subsidiary, Compaction and Recycling Equipment Inc. www.waste-equipment.com

About Chutes International

Established in 1989, CHUTES International is a leader in debris removal systems. It sells, rents, repairs, and maintains chutes. It has grown its high-quality product line to include external steel chutes, plastic chutes, internal linen chutes and trash chutes, compactors, and containers. CHUTES also offers a variety of maintenance and repair services including chute washings, chute repair, compactor repair, compactor preventive maintenance, and emergency compactor and chute repair services. www.chutes.com

