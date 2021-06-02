Deep Green Waste & Recycling Announces Removal of Shell Risk Designation by OTC Markets Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Environmental Remediation and Services Company

WOODINVILLE, Wash., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) announced today that the Company's "shell risk" designation from OTC Markets has been removed, and has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire an environmental remediation and services company.

The OTC Markets shell risk designation indicates that a company may be a shell company, as defined by SEC rules or displays characteristics common to shell companies. This designation is made at OTC Markets' discretion based on an analysis of the company's key financial data.

The Company also signed an LOI in May 2021 to acquire a profitable environmental remediation and services company in the Southeast United States with revenues in excess of $1.25M. The companies expect to sign a Definitive Stock Purchase Agreement and close the transaction after completing an audit.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling has been establishing strategic relationships with institutional investors that offer substantial and longer-term financing solutions that would help the Company achieve its acquisition strategy.

Working with our strategic investorS, the Company shall use these investments to:

grow Amwaste by expanding the customer base and acquiring assets that will help grow business

acquire multiple profitable waste and remediation services companies in the Southeast United States

fund marketing campaigns that will help grow Amwaste's business and the Company's shareholder base

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) is a waste and remediation company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. The Company recently announced its first revenues since the company was re-launched in early 2020 when the company filed an S-1 registration statement with its investment partners. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: (833) 304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.