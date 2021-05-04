Deep Green Waste & Recycling (DGWR) Announces Up-Listing to OTCQB Venture Market

WOODINVILLE, Wash., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR), a sustainable waste and recycle management services company for commercial customers, announced its successful up-listing from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). The Company commenced trading on the OTCQB on May 4, 2021 with the symbol "DGWR".

"Being listed on the OTCQB is an important milestone for the Deep Green Waste & Recycling, and affords the Company with broader acceptance within the investment banking community," said Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling. "We believe this will increase the Company's access to a broader range of institutional and retail investors, and help the Company raise the capital needed to achieve its acquisition goals."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is designed for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. As well, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and reduced costs incurred in trading shares.

With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved visibility to enhance trading decisions. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTCQB: DGWR) is reestablishing itself as an innovative waste and recycling company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. In February 2021, the Company completed an asset acquisition with Amwaste, Inc. and began operating a commercial waste and debris disposal services business through a wholly owned subsidiary that is doing business as Amwaste in Brunswick, Georgia. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com .

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Phone: +(833)-304-7336 / (833) 30-GREEN

[email protected]

www.deepgreenwaste.com

SOURCE Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Related Links

https://deepgreenwaste.com/

