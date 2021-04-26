Deep Green Waste & Recycling Pursuing Acquisitions in Waste Management and Remediation

WOODINVILLE, WA, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGWR) today issued the following shareholder update letter from Lloyd Spencer, President and CEO of the Company.

To our valued Shareholders:

As President and CEO of Deep Green Waste & Recycling, I want to thank you for your continued patience and support. This shareholder update will summarize our progress to date and our plans for the coming years.

In March 2020, the Company filed an S-1 registration statement, brought the company current with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and attracted an initial investment to launch the company in earnest.

In August 2020, the Company signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Amwaste, Inc., a commercial waste and debris disposal services company serving the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia.

In February 2021, the Company completed the asset acquisition, and began operating the commercial waste and debris disposal services business through a wholly owned subsidiary that is doing business as Amwaste in Brunswick, Georgia. Amwaste has already grown its customer base by over 10% and now has over 150 customers.

In April 2021 the Company applied to OTC Markets to be listed on the OTCQB market tier. The OTCQB is the mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and international markets. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. As well, existing investors benefit from greater liquidity and reduced costs incurred in trading shares.

To further grow its business, the Company plans to:

acquire multiple profitable waste and remediation services companies in the Southeast United States

grow Amwaste by expanding the customer base and acquiring assets that will help grow business

attract investment funds who can help the Company achieve these goals

In closing, I want to thank our Shareholders for their continued support, and we look forward to reporting our progress to our Shareholders as we continue to grow the Company.

Lloyd Spencer

President and CEO

About Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc. (OTC PINK: DGWR) is reestablishing itself as a profitable waste and remediation company which provides sustainable waste and recycle management services, and helps commercial customers realize cost-savings using streamlined processes that help reduce, re-purpose and recycle waste. For more information, visit: https://DeepGreenWaste.com.

About Amwaste

Amwaste is a wholly owned subsidiary of Deep Green Waste & Recycling that serves the Golden Isles region of coastal Georgia. For more information, visit: https://www.callamwaste.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results or implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

For information, please contact:

Lloyd Spencer, President

Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

13110 NE 177th Place, #293

Woodinville, WA 98072

Phone: +1 (833) 304-7336 / +1 (833) 30-GREEN

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Deep Green Waste & Recycling, Inc.

Related Links

https://deepgreenwaste.com

