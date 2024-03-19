Deep Indian Kitchen Launches First Matar Paneer Entrée with Authentic Family Recipe

New Mild Spice Vegetarian Dish Brings Rich, Savory Flavor To Frozen Food Aisle

UNION, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Indian Kitchen , the #1 fastest selling natural frozen entrée brand, known for its elevated, restaurant-quality Indian cuisine, is excited to announce the debut of its newest entree: Matar Paneer. This is the first time this traditional dish has been available in the frozen aisle, made from scratch with an authentic Indian family recipe that has been passed down for generations. Its mild spice and rich savory flavors appeal to both vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike. Deep Indian Kitchen's Matar Paneer is coming soon to the freezer aisles at Publix, Target, Giant Food and Hannaford and will roll out to additional retailers nationwide in Summer 2024.

Deep Indian Kitchen's Matar Paneer features fresh paneer cheese locally crafted at Deep Indian Kitchen's dairy plant located in upstate New York, simmered in a creamy, tomato-based sauce with peas and spiced with mild, slightly sweet flavors like cashew and turmeric. It is served over cumin rice, has 14g of protein per serving and offers the perfect savory bite for both those new to Indian cuisine and those looking to explore its dynamic range of flavors.

"The demand for vegetarian options that feature global flavors continues to grow, and we are thrilled to extend our line of frozen Indian entrees to enable a superior in-home experience of one of the most popular Indian dishes, Matar Paneer," said Kiernan Laughlin, General Manager of Deep Indian Kitchen. "To ensure that we deliver the best quality soft paneer cheese alongside our proprietary sauce, we use our own dairy plant in upstate NY and control the process at every step – so everyone can enjoy the perfect texture of authentic paneer with every bite."

Deep Indian Kitchen's Matar Paneer continues the brand's pattern of recent successful innovation. Earlier this year, it launched Kati Street Wraps, bringing the texture, and crunch of an Indian street food experience in a grab-and-go format to retail. The innovation was recently named a 2024 NEXTY Award Finalist within the Prepared Frozen Food category. The brand's Kati Street wraps were one of 154 products chosen as a finalist out of over 1500 submissions.

To learn more about Deep Indian Kitchen, check out deepindiankitchen.com or follow along on social media @deepindiankitchen .

About Deep Indian Kitchen

The Deep Indian Kitchen brand was created and launched in 2019. It is owned by Deep Foods Inc., the 3-generation Indian-American family company that has been the largest manufacturer of Indian food for the Indian-American community since 1977. True to the "Deep" name, which symbolizes "enlightenment" in India, the brand was created to help all Americans learn more about India by elevating and expanding access to modern, high-quality Indian food, and guiding them through the cuisine's vast culinary experiences. Deep Indian Kitchen has quickly become one of the fastest-growing food brands in the US. Its deeply flavorful, ready-in-minutes meals, breads, and appetizers are currently available in the frozen section of more than 20,000 stores nationwide, as well as at its 3 fast-casual Deep Indian Kitchen restaurants in New York City and New Jersey.

Deep Indian Kitchen's roots in enlightenment extend to its mission to share the best of Indian culture through food that not only tastes good but also does good. Every purchase of Deep Indian Kitchen's products benefits the Deepkiran Foundation, a company-founded charitable organization, which helps provide access to education for underprivileged children in rural India.

For more information on Deep Indian Kitchen or to find Deep Indian Kitchen products at the store, visit deepindiankitchen.com and follow the brand on social media, @deepindiankitchen .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Deep Indian Kitchen