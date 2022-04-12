Deep Labs Names Tina Figueroa Chief People Officer

Figueroa has more than 15 years of experience in providing executive leadership in Human Resources leading global teams, and building, scaling, and driving functional maturation in technology start-ups through mid-sized companies across a number of sectors, including financial services, and data analytics, and gaming industries.

Most recently, Figueroa was Executive Vice President (EVP) & Chief People Officer at Appriss Inc., a global SaaS, data, and analytics company. Figueroa oversaw the expansion of the company's People functions, built the company's strong employer brand proposition, and developed programs that gave life to the "One Appriss" culture. Figueroa successfully onboarded and integrated more than 500 new employees as Appriss completed four acquisitions valued at USD$697M and the USD$1.85B divestiture of Appriss Insights to Equifax, while supporting existing organic growth in the Appriss Retail and Bamboo Health businesses.

Prior to that position, Figueroa was EVP & Chief People Officer at Kyriba, a large fintech software company, where she significantly enhanced the human resource department's functions by implementing innovative scalable people processes. Her "Pay for Performance" cultural transformation strategy resulted in adopting a successful competency-driven talent management process, OKRs, KPIs, and rigorous metrics and analytics reporting.

Earlier in her career, Figueroa also held management positions at AdColony, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Deloitte Consulting.

"We are thrilled to have Tina join our executive team, and bring her tremendous people skillset to Deep Labs," said Scott Edington, CEO, Deep Labs. "As we continue to grow, it is vital that we recruit the highest quality talent to help us achieve our growth objectives. Tina is uniquely qualified to lead that effort, and I have no doubt she will have a deeply positive impact on Deep Labs."

Figueroa holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Southern California, has a master's degree in Organizational Leadership from Chapman University, and holds a Global Professional in Human Resources certification from Thunderbird International University.

About Deep Labs Inc.

Founded in 2016 by a team of experienced payments and signals intelligence experts, Deep Labs is powered by its patented platform that leverages persona-based profiles to address a range of risk, fraud, and user engagement cases across the entire banking and financial technology ecosystem to solve complex problems and continuously assess risk in real-time. The result is reduced fraud and identity theft, optimized customer experience, and better business decisions leading to revenue growth, reduced cost, and more intelligent predictive decisions for end customers. Deep Labs was named Company of the Year in 2019 in the Golden Bridge Awards® Artificial Intelligence Category.

