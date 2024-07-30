DEEP Launches a Platform to Build Digital Measures of Health

HELSINKI, Finland, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEP Measures announces its collaborative platform to build digital measures in clinical trials, boosting the second digital revolution of the 50 billion USD clinical research market. Twenty years ago, the industry started to collect clinical data with digital systems. Today, DEEP will facilitate the creation of precision digital measures, enabling direct capture of clinical data anywhere, any time. This offers a whole new perspective into human health and better understanding of how diseases and interventions impact people in their daily lives. Better measures improve the quality and accuracy of clinical data, speeds up clinical development, and enables faster access to better and more personalized therapeutics, medical devices and healthcare.

"With DEEP, fit-for-purpose digital measures like biosensors or wearables can be deployed into clinical trials." says Kai Langel, CEO of DEEP Measures. "Ultimately we improve clinical development with more relevant and better performing measures and achieve regulatory success for drug approvals."

Traditionally, patient outcomes are measured with subjective questions, doctor interviews or lab results. Including digital measures provides an additional, more continuous, human-centric and objective evidence generation.

Technology and Services for Developing Measures End-to-End

Traditional digital measure development can be a fragmented, risky and resource-intensive process. DEEP Measures helps deliver digital measures into clinical trials by offering:

Digital measure builder: A system that incorporates key industry best practices and guidelines into a structured and guided process, bringing efficiencies through re-use and leverage of existing content and solutions.

A system that incorporates key industry best practices and guidelines into a structured and guided process, bringing efficiencies through re-use and leverage of existing content and solutions. Collaboration platform: A novel platform that systematically connects organizations through an efficient legal framework and brings together the expertise and resources required to develop digital measures end-to-end.

A novel platform that systematically connects organizations through an efficient legal framework and brings together the expertise and resources required to develop digital measures end-to-end. Matchmaking and facilitation: DEEP experts will guide organizations through the process and actively connect stakeholders along the journey, optimizing synergies for a better collective use of resources.

DEEP experts will guide organizations through the process and actively connect stakeholders along the journey, optimizing synergies for a better collective use of resources. Regulatory acceptance: DEEP works closely with authorities and offers tools and services to provide clarity and efficiencies for regulatory success.

A New Digital Ecosystem

DEEP Measures empowers its customers by:

Reducing Risk: The DEEP approach provides foresight that minimizes wasted resources and potential roadblocks in development.

The DEEP approach provides foresight that minimizes wasted resources and potential roadblocks in development. Accelerating Development: Streamlined processes and collaboration lead to faster time to market.

Streamlined processes and collaboration lead to faster time to market. New Business Models: DEEP offers a marketplace for solution and service providers, connecting them with specific customer needs.

The Future of Digital Health Insights

DEEP Measures' approach helps technology and pharmaceutical companies in the development of digital measures for drug development, medical devices and patient care. These measures are essential building blocks to enable use cases like precision medicine, value-based healthcare and digital therapeutics. By fostering collaboration and promoting efficiency and standardization, the company aims to accelerate advancements in the field and ultimately improve human health to fully leverage insights already available through existing modern technology.

Are you a pioneering innovator?

Learn more about the DEEP Early Access Program. We have a limited time invitation to join the program to co-create our collective future ecosystem.

Here's what is included:

Early Access to the DEEP Measures' platform before full launch.

DEEP Measures' platform before full launch. Exclusive benefit to lead industry change and engage through the DEEP Innovation Forum and Global Advocacy Network.

and engage through the DEEP Innovation Forum and Global Advocacy Network. Whether developing measures or deploying them into a private portfolio, there is something to be gained.

Don't miss this chance to be part of shaping the future of digital measures! Visit our website https://deepmeasures.health/ to apply for the Early Adopter Program.

Media Contact

Jackie Evers

[email protected]

SOURCE DEEP Measure Heath