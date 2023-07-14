Deep Learning Chips Market Size to Grow by USD 16,522.93 million from 2022 to 2027 | 5 years (2017-2021) historic industry size, segmentation, and analysis of 15 vendors- Technavio

NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deep learning chips market size is estimated to increase by USD 16,522.93 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 34.58% during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Learning Chips Market

Deep learning chips market – Vendor Analysis

Vendor Landscape - The global deep learning chips market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer deep learning chips in the market are Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Groq Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., Syntiant Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ThinkForce and others.

The global deep learning chips market is at its growing stage.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Vendor Offerings -

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: The company offers deep learning chips such as AMD Instinct MI200 and MI100 series accelerators.

Alphabet Inc : The company offers deep learning chips through its subsidiary Google LLC.

Amazon.com Inc: The company offers a deep learning chip namely AWS Inferentia.

Deep Learning Chips Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

The market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, media and advertising, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the system-on-chip segment is significant during the forecast period. There is a growing popularity for the system-on-chip segment across industries due to its versatility, power, and efficiency in performing complex computational tasks. System-on-chip segment integrates all the components of a computer or other electronic system into a single microchip such that it is able to perform vital functions such as communications and processing. ScCs are able to integrate CPUs, GPUs, and the necessary memory on a single chip, and it is very ideal for deep learning applications. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global deep learning chips market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global deep-learning chips market.

North America is estimated to account for 35% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the advancement of new technologies in smart devices and the rising demand for artificial intelligence (AI) applications across different industries, such as healthcare, retail, and automotive are fuelling the market growth in the region. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of deep learning algorithms across enterprises for enhancing the accuracy of image, speech, and signal recognition is expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Leading Drivers- The increasing adoption of deep learning chips in autonomous vehicles drives the market growth during the forecast period. One of the significant factors driving the deep learning chip market is the rapid advancement and investment in the implementation of deep learning chips in self-driving cars. There is increasing adoption of deep learning chips across automotive industries as it is widely used to achieve the highest level of automation in their vehicles. Furthermore, the integration of advanced features such as ADASs, heads-up displays (HUDs), multimodal and intuitive user interfaces, and new-generation automotive cloud services are further fuelling the demand for deep learning chips. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends - Recent advancement in deep learning chips is an emerging trend in the global deep learning chips market.

Major challenges - The high cost of manufacturing is expected to hinder the growth of the global deep-learning chips market.

What are the key data covered in this Deep Learning Chips Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the deep learning chips market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the deep learning chips market size and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the deep learning chips market across North America, Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning chips market vendors

Deep Learning Chips Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 34.58% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 16522.93 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 31.78 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Taiwan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Groq Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., Syntiant Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ThinkForce Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Technology



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global deep learning chips market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global deep learning chips market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Technology Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Technology Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Technology

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Technology - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Technology

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Technology



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Technology

6.3 System-on-Chip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on System-on-Chip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on System-on-Chip - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on System-on-Chip - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on System-on-Chip - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 System-in-Package - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on System-in-Package - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on System-in-Package - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on System-in-Package - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on System-in-Package - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Multi-chip Module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Multi-chip Module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Multi-chip Module - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Multi-chip Module - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Multi-chip Module - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Technology

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Technology ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on BFSI - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on BFSI - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on IT and telecom - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on IT and telecom - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Media and advertising - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Media and advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Media and advertising - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 87: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 89: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 90: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 99: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 100: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 101: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 102: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 111: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 113: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 114: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

Exhibit 127: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 130: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 131: Advanced Micro Devices Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alphabet Inc.

Exhibit 132: Alphabet Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Alphabet Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Alphabet Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 135: Alphabet Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 136: Alphabet Inc. - Segment focus

12.5 Amazon.com Inc.

Exhibit 137: Amazon.com Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 138: Amazon.com Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 139: Amazon.com Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 140: Amazon.com Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 141: Amazon.com Inc. - Segment focus

12.6 Cerebras Systems Inc.

Exhibit 142: Cerebras Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 143: Cerebras Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 144: Cerebras Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 145: China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 146: China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.8 Fujitsu Ltd.

Exhibit 148: Fujitsu Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 149: Fujitsu Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 150: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 151: Fujitsu Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 152: Fujitsu Ltd. - Segment focus

12.9 Graphcore Ltd.

Exhibit 153: Graphcore Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 154: Graphcore Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 155: Graphcore Ltd. - Key offerings

12.10 Intel Corp.

Exhibit 156: Intel Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 157: Intel Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Intel Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 159: Intel Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Intel Corp. - Segment focus

12.11 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 161: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 162: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 163: International Business Machines Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 164: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

12.12 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 166: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: MediaTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: MediaTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings

12.13 NVIDIA Corp.

Exhibit 170: NVIDIA Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 171: NVIDIA Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 172: NVIDIA Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 173: NVIDIA Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: NVIDIA Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 175: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 177: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 178: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 179: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 180: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 181: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 182: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 183: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 184: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

12.16 Syntiant Corp.

Exhibit 185: Syntiant Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 186: Syntiant Corp. - Product / Service



Exhibit 187: Syntiant Corp. - Key offerings

12.17 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 188: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 189: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 190: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 191: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 192: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 193: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 194: Research methodology



Exhibit 195: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 196: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 197: List of abbreviations

