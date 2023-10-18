Deep Learning Chips Market to grow by USD 16.52 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth Driven by rise in adoption of deep learning chips in autonomous vehicles- Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "deep learning chips market by technology (system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, media and advertising, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

The potential growth difference for the deep learning chips market from 2022 to 2027 is USD 16.52 billion. The rise in the adoption of deep learning chips in autonomous vehicles is the key factor driving market growth. Rapid development and investment in developing deep learning chip technology for autonomous driving vehicles are key drivers of the market for deep learning chips. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read Free Sample PDF Report Now

Market Challenge

The high cost of manufacturing deep learning chips is a significant challenge impeding the market growth. Due to several factors, like the need for specific materials and processes, it is relatively costly to make neural network chips. The complexity of the design, as well as an increased demand for accuracy and precision during manufacture, are also factors that lead to costs. In addition, the use of advanced materials, like gallium nitrideGan and silicon carbideSiC89 which are used to decrease power consumption and increase performance is a major reason for the higher costs.

The deep learning chips market has been segmented by technology (system-on-chip, system-in-package, multi-chip module, and others), end-user (BFSI, IT and telecom, media and advertising, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market share growth by the system-on-chip segment will be significant during the forecast period. To perform complex computing tasks, SoCs have gained increasing popularity because of their flexibility, power, and efficiency. SoC is a highly integrated chip combining all the necessary components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single silicon chip to perform essential functions, such as processing and communication.





will be significant during the forecast period. To perform complex computing tasks, SoCs have gained increasing popularity because of their flexibility, power, and efficiency. SoC is a highly integrated chip combining all the necessary components of a computer or other electronic system onto a single silicon chip to perform essential functions, such as processing and communication. North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Key Companies in the deep learning chips market:

Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Groq Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., Syntiant Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ThinkForce

