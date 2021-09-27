Deep Learning Market To Be Worth $ 7.2 Billion | Growing Application Of Deep Learning to Boost Growth | Technavio

Sep 27, 2021, 22:00 ET
The deep learning market is poised to grow by USD 7.2 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 45% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate.
Deep Learning Market Report Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Base Year:
|
2019
|
Year-Over-Year Growth in 2020:
|
43.92%
|
Forecast Period:
|
2020 to 2024
|
CAGR:
|
Accelerating at 45%
|
No. of Pages:
|
120
|
Incremental Growth
|
USD 7.2 Billion
|
Segments covered:
|
Type and Geography
|
By Type
|
|
By Geography
|
The deep learning market will be driven by the growing application of deep learning. In addition, growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning will influence the deep learning market growth positively during the next few years. However, the unavailability of data will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Deep Learning Market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Geographic Landscape
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Adapteva Inc, Alphabet Inc, Amazon.com Inc., Intel Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Micron Technology Inc., Microsoft Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., and Sensory Inc. are some of the major market participants.
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the deep learning market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Deep Learning Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist deep learning market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the deep learning market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the deep learning market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of deep learning market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
- 2.1 Preface
- 2.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market outlook
- Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE
- Market segmentation by type
- Comparison by type
- Software - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hardware - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by type
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing collaboration among vendors
- Increasing investments in deep learning
- Growing emphasis on cloud-based deep learning
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adapteva Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Intel Corp.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Micron Technology Inc.
- Microsoft Corp.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Qualcomm Inc.
- Sensory Inc.
PART 14: APPENDIX
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
