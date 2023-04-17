Deep Learning Robotics (DLRob) Announces Support for Universal Robots devices in its AI-powered Robotics Software

BINYAMINA, Israel, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Learning Robotics (DLRob), a leading provider of AI robotics software, has announced its support for new hardware devices in its latest software update. The new update will enable DLRob's customers to connect and control a wider range of robotics devices, including Universal Robots UR series.



DLRob's software will allow customers to fully use DLRob's plug-and-play tasks and teach-by-demonstration technology with Universal Robots UR series, enabling them to take full advantage of the software's powerful and easy-to-use automation capabilities with these additional devices.



"We are thrilled to announce our support for these new hardware devices," said DLRob's CEO. "By expanding our range of supported devices, we are enabling our customers to achieve even greater automation and efficiency in their operations with their preferred robot brands, which is crucial in today's competitive environment."



With the new update, DLRob is poised to continue leading the way of AI-powered robots in the industry.



About Deep Learning Robotics (DLRob)



Deep Learning Robotics Ltd. is a leading provider of vision-based AI robotics software, empowering users to create and manage advanced robotic systems without technical training and in a plug & play manner. DLRob has been helping businesses across a range of industries to automate their operations and achieve greater efficiency and productivity where conventional technologies have not been able to do so. For more information, visit DLRob's website at www.dlrob.com.



