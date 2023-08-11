Deep Pocket Monster x Drip Shop Live Hosts Charity Stream Live from the Pokémon World Championship for Pencils of Promise

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drip Shop Live, the community-driven live streaming marketplace, is back with another collaboration, this time with Deep Pocket Monster, the YouTube sensation with over 664,000 subscribers. Set against the vibrant backdrop of the World Pokémon Tournament in Japan, this exclusive live stream promises an unforgettable unboxing of the coveted Tag Bolt.

Deep Pocket Monster, or Pat Flynn, will be leading the unboxing, bringing his unique flair and in-depth knowledge to the live shopping event. A portion of the event's proceeds is dedicated to Pencils for Promise, a testament to the Drip community's commitment to making a difference during the back to school season.

Collectors, keep your eyes peeled for those exceptional chase cards:

  • Latias & Latios GX, a PSA 10 rating, is valued around $2,285.
  • Pikachu & Zekrom GX, PSA 10 gem, is valued around $1,379.
  • Gengar & Mimikyu GX, PSA 10, is valued around $1,125.

Dria Waldroup, Head of Community at Drip Shop Live, shared, "This collaboration with Deep Pocket Monster is all about the thrill, community, and the spirit of giving. Supporting Pencils for Promise this back-to-school season reminds us of the impact we can make collectively."

Participants will also have the chance to bid on exclusive 4-pack bundles or secure them instantly through the 'buy it now' feature on the Drip Shop Live platform. And there's more! Special rewards await if specific chase cards emerge during the unboxing.

Join Drip to be a part of this immersive experience on Friday August 11th at 7:00pm PST. For complete event details and to reserve your spot, visit STREAM LINK or download the Drip Shop Live app on Android or iOS.Drip Shop Live is a community-centric platform revolutionizing the collectibles marketplace through live streaming. With a focus on real-time engagement, authenticity, and fostering community connections, Drip Shop Live is the go-to hub for tech-savvy collectors seeking vibrant discussions, up-to-the-minute trends, and an immersive buying experience.

