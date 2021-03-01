Deep Presents Check to No Shoes Reefs, Kenny Chesney's Ocean Habitat Project

CUMBERLAND, R.I., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Organizers and partners of Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reefs gather via teleconference to review 2020 successes and strategies for 2021. At the meeting, founding member, Deep Ocean Apparel, presented a Q4 donation check, bringing the total to over $27,000 in six short months and removing nearly 40,000 plastic bottles from the environment. DEEP's CEO, Mike Croteau commented, "Giving back to ocean habitat is not only our corporate responsibility, it helps ensure we can enjoy the resource we love the most with our kids and their kids for generations to come." This grass roots effort of No Shoes Reefs has helped secure funding to deploy multiple freshwater and ocean habitat projects around the country. Most recently, No Shoes Reefs and their partners Reef Ball Foundation, CCA Florida, and Palm Beach County deployed 13-10,000 pound reef balls to kick off a new underwater dive park off the coast of Delray Beach, FL.

Kenny Chesney's No Shoes Reef joins forces with Deep Ocean Apparel to benefit ocean habitat

In addition to the No Shoes Reefs line, Deep has expanded its commitment to No Shoes Reef by donating a portion of proceeds from its entire ECO- Series line of apparel created from recycled bottles reclaimed from the environment. Deep has also committed to a more sustainable operation with the removal of most single use plastics in production and packaging.

"Love the water, give back to the water," Chesney said in a statement. "Many people don't realize both how fragile and resilient the ocean's ecosystems are, and I think it's the small projects that raise awareness on local levels that help people understand the ocean is a living thing."

To participate in our give back and see the entire line our No Shoes Reefs products, visit us at https://shopdeep.com/collections/no-shoes-reefs

About DEEP Ocean Apparel and Boat to> Bar:

DEEP was proudly born in and raised in Rhode Island, The Ocean State. With 400 miles of shoreline we love the ocean and all its resources and opportunities. And as outdoorsmen to the core, a team which is composed of recreational and professional fishermen, surfers, kayakers, bikers, and fun loving beach goers, we have a unique perspective on outdoor gear and the demands on apparel from the environment on the water and in the outdoors. And with this passion for the outdoors, comes our personal and corporate responsibility to protect it. That is why DEEP is committed to using less plastics in our packaging and offering apparel produced from recycled plastic bottles.

Additionally, we all have our favorite spot to hang out after a full day spent outside. Whether it's by a raging fire pit or a beach side bar stool, we understand the importance of clothing that multitasks. Deep has become gear that is comfortable to wear from BOAT TO> BAR, in the elements and out on the town. Live Your Obsession.

To see our complete line, visit https://shopdeep.com/

Contact: Rob Bowie

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 401.753.7792

https://www.noshoesreefs.org/

https://www.joincca.org

https://www.buildingconservation.org/

http://www.reefball.org/

SOURCE Deep Ocean Apparel