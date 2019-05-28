Deep Root Analytics Announces Key New Hires And Staff Promotions

ARLINGTON, Va., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deep Root, an audience-powered analytics company that identifies audiences, optimizes media to them, integrates them into media platforms, and measures the audience impact, announced two new hires and a key team member promotion.

Corey Mull was promoted to Vice President of Data Science. "Corey has spent the last two years at Deep Root revolutionizing our data science capabilities. His passion for problem-solving and deep curiosity make him a great data scientist, while his ability to communicate simply and his easy grasp of business use cases and client needs make him a great part of our team. We look forward to seeing him grow out our data science operations in this new role," said Alex Lundry, Co-Founder of Deep Root Analytics.

Max Farago has been hired as the company's Senior Data Engineer. Max has two decades of experience building data-driven applications and most recently served as a Data Engineer at PreciseTarget, a data science startup where he used consumer transaction and retail product data to build recommendation systems and robust data pipelines to process them. Lundry added, "Max brings an ideal blend of talents to Deep Root – he is an experienced data engineer that does full stack development and has a deep understanding of data science methods. His enthusiasm for building things and building them right drew us to him and are going to help us grow our capabilities significantly for our clients."

Devon Tenney has been hired as a Data Analyst. Devon joins us from The Data Trust, where he was responsible for the national voter file development process. Devon is a graduate of Brigham Young University with a degree in Political Science, and recently completed a Master of Science in Data Science at Utica College. "Devon's ability to pick up our tech stack and run with it has been remarkable. He is a quick learner and hard worker who we know is going to add a lot of value for our clients." said Sara Fagen, CEO of Deep Root Analytics.

