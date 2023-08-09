Deep Sea Robot Market to grow by USD 1,746.53 million from 2022 to 2027; Market driven by the growing demand for oceanography research - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The deep sea robot market is set to grow by USD 1,746.53 million from 2022 to 2027 progressing at a CAGR of 11.71% during the forecast period. Discover Industrial Machinery industry potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View Sample Report!

The deep sea robot market covers the following areas:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Deep Sea Robot Market 2023-2027

Company Landscape

The deep sea robot market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Company Offerings

BAE Systems Plc - The company offers deep sea robots such as Riptide unmanned undersea vehicles.

The company offers deep sea robots such as Riptide unmanned undersea vehicles. Blue Robotics Inc. - The company offers deep sea robots such as BlueROV2 Underwater Drone.

The company offers deep sea robots such as BlueROV2 Underwater Drone. Deep Ocean Engineering Inc. - The company offers deep sea robots such as Phantom T4 Remotely Operated Vehicle.

For the market's vendor landscape highlights with a comprehensive list of vendors and their offerings - View Sample in minutes

Key Market Segmentation

This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (ROV, AUV, and submersible vehicles), application (commercial exploration, defense and security, and scientific research), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

The ROV segment will account for a major share of the market's growth during the forecast period. ROVs have become increasingly important in many industries, including oil and gas, marine biology, and oceanography. These machines are equipped with oil leak detection systems to quickly identify spills and minimize environmental damage. ROVs are also used to explore the underwater world, discover new marine species, and study existing ones. Samples collected by ROVs are analyzed for scientific purposes, and they are used to study underwater geological formations and the effects of climate change on the ocean. Companies such as Deep Trekker Inc. offer specialized ROVs for pipeline inspection, construction, and repair. As a result, the demand for ROVs is expected to increase, driving growth in the deep sea robot market during the forecast period.

View Sample Report in minutes for more highlights into the market segments.

Regional Market Outlook

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth by 2027. Technavio's analysts have elaborately explained the regional trends, drivers, and challenges that are expected to shape the market during the forecast period. The growth of the deep sea robot market in North America is strongly influenced by the increasing need for oil and gas. Many leading oil and gas companies in the region have made significant investments in the development of deep sea robots for exploration and production activities. For example, in April 2022, Equinor ASA (Equinor) announced that it had received approval for the Bay du Nord offshore oil project in the northeast of St. John's in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. Equinor plans to invest USD 12 billion in the project. Therefore, the growing demand for oil and gas in the region is expected to drive the expansion of the regional deep sea robot market during the forecast period.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

BAE Systems Plc

Blue Robotics Inc.

CRRC Corp. Ltd.

Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.

DOER Marine

Eni SpA

Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Groupe Gorge

Halma Plc

International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Mariscope Ingeniería SpA

Nauticus Robotics Inc.

Oceaneering International Inc.

ROVOP Ltd.

Saab AB

Shark Marine Technologies Inc.

Subsea 7 SA

TechnipFMC plc

thyssenkrupp AG

VideoRay LLC

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Market Dynamics

Key Driver

Growing demand for oceanography research is a major factor driving the market growth. The study of oceanography has become increasingly important in recent years as scientists and researchers work to gain a better understanding of the vast and complex marine environment. Rising concerns about climate change, sea levels, and the impact of human activity on the ocean have contributed to the growing demand for oceanography research. One area of particular interest is understanding the effects of human activity on the ocean environment, including pollution, overfishing, and climate change's impact on marine ecosystems. Researchers are investigating the role of the ocean in biogeochemical cycles and its potential as a source of renewable energy and sustainable aquaculture practices. As a result, there is a growing need for deep-sea robots to support this research, which will drive the global deep-sea robot market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Increasing deployment of UUVs is an emerging trend shaping the market growth. Underwater drones known as UUVs are used for a variety of purposes, such as detecting naval mines, mapping the ocean floor, mining underwater resources, searching for mines under the sea, and conducting search and rescue missions. Equipped with sonar systems and oceanographic sensors, these drones are becoming increasingly important for both military and non-military applications due to the threat of terrorist activities. Areas that require protection include naval bases, sensitive offshore oil and gas installations, nuclear power plants, and more. As a result, both industry and authorities require advanced technology and equipment to monitor the underwater environment. The demand for UUVs is also increasing for naval intelligence, mine countermeasures (MCM) operations, and anti-submarine warfare missions. Military operations use two types of UUVs: ROVs and AUVs. ROVs are manually controlled by cables attached to a surface naval vessel, while AUVs are autonomous and operate independently. These UUVs are specially designed for underwater surveillance, hull inspections, dock inspections, and underwater mine deactivation in maritime operations. All these factors are likely to drive the growth of the deep sea robot market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge

The high cost of development of deep sea robots is a major challenge hindering market growth. Creating deep sea robots is an intricate and expensive process that demands advanced technology and skilled engineers. The high cost of development is primarily due to the challenging and unpredictable environment of the deep sea. A significant cost driver is the requirement for specialized components and materials. Deep sea robots must be made from materials that can withstand extreme pressures, temperatures, and corrosive seawater. The Ocean Observatories Initiative's (OOI) Regional Cabled Array is an example of this technology that uses advanced sensors and imaging equipment to collect data from the seafloor, allowing scientists to study the deep ocean in detail. However, this equipment comes at a high cost due to its complexity and the need for reliable data transmission over long distances. Moreover, developing deep sea robots must also consider the constraints of human operators. Remote operators must be highly trained and skilled to navigate the unpredictable conditions of the deep sea and make informed decisions based on limited information. These factors are expected to limit the market's growth during the forecast period.

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The environmental disinfection robot market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 30.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 531.72 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (UV-C and HPV), type (autonomous mobile robots and automated guided robots), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs are notably driving the market growth.

The cleaning robot market share is expected to increase by USD 13.29 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 21.85%. This report extensively covers cleaning robot market segmentation by type (personal cleaning robot and professional cleaning robot) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The changing lifestyles and tech-savvy population are some of the key drivers supporting the cleaning robot market growth.

Deep Sea Robot Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.71% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,746.53 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 10.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and Norway Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BAE Systems Plc, Blue Robotics Inc., CRRC Corp. Ltd., Deep Ocean Engineering Inc., DOER Marine, Eni SpA, Forum Energy Technologies Inc., Groupe Gorge, Halma Plc, International Submarine Engineering Ltd., Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, L3Harris Technologies Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., Mariscope Ingeniería SpA, Nauticus Robotics Inc., Oceaneering International Inc., ROVOP Ltd., Saab AB, Shark Marine Technologies Inc., Subsea 7 SA, TechnipFMC plc, thyssenkrupp AG, and VideoRay LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global deep sea robot market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global deep sea robot market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 ROV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on ROV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on ROV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on ROV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ROV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 AUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on AUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on AUV - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on AUV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on AUV - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Submersible vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Submersible vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Submersible vehicles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Submersible vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Submersible vehicles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 48: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 50: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Comparison by Application

7.3 Commercial exploration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 52: Chart on Commercial exploration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Commercial exploration - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 54: Chart on Commercial exploration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Commercial exploration - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Defense and security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Defense and security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Defense and security - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Defense and security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Defense and security - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Scientific research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Scientific research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Scientific research - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Scientific research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Scientific research - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 73: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 91: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 92: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 93: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 97: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Norway - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Norway - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 BAE Systems Plc

Exhibit 119: BAE Systems Plc - Overview



Exhibit 120: BAE Systems Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 121: BAE Systems Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 122: BAE Systems Plc - Segment focus

12.4 Blue Robotics Inc.

Exhibit 123: Blue Robotics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: Blue Robotics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: Blue Robotics Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Deep Ocean Engineering Inc.

Exhibit 126: Deep Ocean Engineering Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Deep Ocean Engineering Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 128: Deep Ocean Engineering Inc. - Key offerings

12.6 DOER Marine

Exhibit 129: DOER Marine - Overview



Exhibit 130: DOER Marine - Product / Service



Exhibit 131: DOER Marine - Key offerings

12.7 Forum Energy Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 132: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Forum Energy Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.8 Groupe Gorge

Exhibit 136: Groupe Gorge - Overview



Exhibit 137: Groupe Gorge - Product / Service



Exhibit 138: Groupe Gorge - Key offerings

12.9 Halma Plc

Exhibit 139: Halma Plc - Overview



Exhibit 140: Halma Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 141: Halma Plc - Key news



Exhibit 142: Halma Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 143: Halma Plc - Segment focus

12.10 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

Exhibit 144: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 145: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 146: International Submarine Engineering Ltd. - Key offerings

12.11 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Exhibit 147: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Overview



Exhibit 148: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Business segments



Exhibit 149: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key news



Exhibit 150: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Key offerings



Exhibit 151: Kongsberg Gruppen ASA - Segment focus

12.12 L3Harris Technologies Inc.

Exhibit 152: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 154: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 156: L3Harris Technologies Inc. - Segment focus

12.13 Lockheed Martin Corp.

Exhibit 157: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 158: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 159: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 160: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 161: Lockheed Martin Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Oceaneering International Inc.

Exhibit 162: Oceaneering International Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 163: Oceaneering International Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 164: Oceaneering International Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 ROVOP Ltd.

Exhibit 165: ROVOP Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 166: ROVOP Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 167: ROVOP Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Saab AB

Exhibit 168: Saab AB - Overview



Exhibit 169: Saab AB - Business segments



Exhibit 170: Saab AB - Key news



Exhibit 171: Saab AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 172: Saab AB - Segment focus

12.17 TechnipFMC plc

Exhibit 173: TechnipFMC plc - Overview



Exhibit 174: TechnipFMC plc - Business segments



Exhibit 175: TechnipFMC plc - Key news



Exhibit 176: TechnipFMC plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: TechnipFMC plc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 178: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 179: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 180: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 181: Research methodology



Exhibit 182: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 183: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 184: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio