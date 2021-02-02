Deep Six Brings Delta 8 THC to Newport News area - Virginia Beach, Norfolk

Deep Six president Nick Kruczaj, an Air Force veteran and cannabis entrepreneur, remarked, "Delta 8 has done wonders for our customers in other regions, including Pennsylvania's Philadelphia area. We're thrilled to have the freedom to bring helpful, natural THC 8 to Virginia."

No med card? No problem for users in the Newport News area.

He added, "With less than a dozen medical cannabis dispensaries in Virginia, it was a great opportunity to bring Delta 8 THC dispensary know-how to Newport News and to give people the chance to experience these full relaxation & mood lifting effects for themselves. We'll also continue to carry CBD products for cannabis treatment seekers who don't wish to experience the 'high'."

Deep Six customers in Newport News report using Delta 8 THC for everything from PTSD to simple relaxation, and that they enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the slack-jawed paranoia & anxiety that traditional Delta 9 THC cannabis can cause when consumed.

Deep Six's location in Patrick Henry Mall, just a short drive from Williamsburg and Norfolk, began by serving their community with a range of hemp-derived vape, oil tincture, and edible forms. The stores' new Rewards program provided a means to thank their more loyal customers directly - with discounts, exclusive sales, and more. Combined, these have transformed Deep Six from a curious convenience to a communicative, welcoming retail operation with consistent and dedicated customers in every area that they touch.

"Newport News residents owe it to themselves to try Delta 8," said Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six CBD. "I use a Delta 8 micro dose as a more natural alternative to attention medications such as Ritalin. I've battled with ADHD for my entire life - Delta 8 THC oil tincture, used consistently in very small doses, helps me to maintain focus in my daily professional and personal lives."

SOURCE Deep Six

