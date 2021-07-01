"We've looked forward to opening a location in Virginia Beach," remarked Nick Kruczaj, President of Deep Six CBD. "Our grand opening is on July 2nd, in time for the Fourth of July holiday. As an armed forces veteran, it's enormously important to me to provide help to the military veteran community."

All Deep Six stores will host a Buy One Get One 50% Off Sale on Saturday & Sunday, celebrating the Fourth of July and this grand opening. They will also offer 20% Off and free shipping on their website, DeepSixCBD.com, all weekend long. Customers seeking the full complement of products that are offered online will find Delta 8 and CBD-infused brownies, oils, flower, and more.

No medical marijuana prescription? No problem for THC 8 users in Portsmouth and Chesapeake areas.

CBD, short for "cannabidiol", is a cannabis extract that is popularly used for help with pain, stress, and anxiety without an intoxicating effect. Related to this, Delta 8 THC, or "Delta 8" is a newly-available cannabis extract that can be sold directly to consumers without prescriptions or medical cannabis cards. Users report that it helps with everything from PTSD to simple relaxation, and that they enjoy a soothing, clear-headed "buzz" without the anxiety spikes that Delta 9 THC cannabis causes. CBD treats for pets reportedly help to keep pets calm during fireworks displays that cause them distress.

Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six, commented, "Our grand opening on July 2nd will allow us to provide Virginia Beach with the finest cannabis-derived products on the market." Purtle reports using THC 8 as an alternative to traditional ADHD treatments such as Ritalin or Adderall. "We only work with producers who are able to provide lab-certified products and Certificates of Analysis."

