Deep Six CBD Signs Multi-Store Deal with PREIT Malls

These are in addition to their existing PREIT mall stores in:

Plymouth Meeting, PA - Plymouth Meeting Mall

- Plymouth Meeting Mall Willow Grove, PA - Willow Grove Park Mall

- Willow Grove Park Mall Exton, PA - Exton Square Mall

Deep Six CBD's approach has been charming and unconventional from its inception. Bamboo-covered walls, Tiki-themed bar stools, island decor and reggae music greet you at every turn from the moment that you enter their stores. Against this backdrop, customers are presented with an mile-wide variety of trusted CBD brands and individual product options.

Unlike less committed businesses, Deep Six CBD has gone the whole nine yards to provide a memorable experience and a vast selection of different products and brands.

"It's easier to think of it in terms of craft beer," said Operations Manager Benton Purtle. "Instead of a more traditional bar where you may only find four or five local standard beers on tap, we've taken more of a 'craft microbrewery' approach - making more than fifty hand-picked options available. Apply that mentality to CBD, and you've got Deep Six. Many other businesses choose one favorite CBD brand to represent or promote. We go out of our way to bring more brands under our roof with each passing day."

Rather than carts and kiosks that are notorious for their "here today, gone tomorrow" approach to mall retail, Deep Six CBD has given their brick and mortar stores a more intimate, customer-focused approach to CBD sales and consumer education.

Company President Nick Kruczaj, a US Air Force veteran who founded the company, explained, "We're just happy to be able to provide a higher standard of service, the widest range of products, and the most thorough customer experience to an ever-growing collection of communities. We're lucky; not everyone can honestly say that their business provides a benefit to a community."

