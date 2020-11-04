Deep Six Opens New CBD Emporium in Ridley, PA

RIDLEY, Pa., Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Combining Caribbean-inspired smoke shop sensibilities with cutting-edge Delta 8 THC and CBD hemp cannabis products is the standard of business for Deep Six. Now the boutique-style, women-led CBD emporium is prepared to open a new location in Ridley, PA, a stone's throw from Philadelphia, Delaware, and New Jersey.

"No Med Card? No Problem!" is the message that welcomes customers from a nearby sign as they enter a Deep Six store. Tiki masks and bamboo are fully on display, overshadowed only by the spread of CBD, Delta 8 THC, and glass pipes in their selection. A clean-cut clerk rocks a Hawaiian shirt and greets customers, "Welcome to Deep Six!"

Spaced throughout western Philadelphia suburbs, Deep Six locations have maintained a reputation for both quality and quantity of CBD and cannabis-related products. Now, having opened locations in both Virginia and South Carolina in 2019, the Philadelphia cannabis industry retailer has returned home to southeastern PA.

Nick Kruczaj, the president of Deep Six, is an Air Force Veteran and a lifelong Delco native who now resides in Key West. "It's only a short drive from my alma maters, St. James High School and Widener University. Local Philly stores are a chance to help our neighbors. There are many who either cannot or will not seek a medical marijuana card. It feels great to come home," he commented.

Deep Six took the opportunity to expand its cannabis retail operations in 2018 & 2019 - more than doubling their number of stores in an expansion that positioned the CBD dispensary as a local leader in the cannabis industry. Now they turn their attention to a homecoming in Delaware County.

Deep Six's new Rewards program provided the stores with the ability to thank their more loyal customers directly - with discounts, exclusive sales, and more. It has transformed their business from a curious convenience to a communicative, welcoming retail operation with consistent and dedicated customers in every area that they touch.

"It was an opportunity that we just couldn't pass up," said Benton Purtle, Operations Manager of Deep Six. "We keep broadening our scope - carrying more CBD and now Delta 8 THC products, as well. This location will make our store much more convenient for customers in Philadelphia and Delaware County."

