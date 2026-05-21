Deep Sky and Lufthansa Group Enter Carbon Removal Credit Agreement

Senken supported due diligence and project vetting on a transaction centred on quality, credibility, and long-term delivery.

MONTREAL, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Deep Sky has entered into an offtake agreement to provide the Lufthansa Group with high-quality direct air capture (DAC) carbon removal credits.

Direct air capture technologies are expected to play a critical role in achieving long-term climate targets, particularly in hard-to-abate sectors like aviation. By supporting these technologies early, the Lufthansa Group contributes to their market development and future scalability.

"Working with the Lufthansa Group on accelerating direct air capture credits for aviation reflects growing market momentum and the increasing importance of quality, credibility, and delivery in carbon removal," said Guillaume Devaux, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships at Deep Sky. "We're seeing first-hand how the aviation sector is increasingly integrating carbon removal into its decarbonization efforts and broader sustainability strategies."

"Quality is the single most important factor in the voluntary carbon market today," said Adrian Wons, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Senken. "We are pleased to have supported this deal, facilitating a collaboration between the Lufthansa Group and Deep Sky following a rigorous assessment of the project's technological and environmental integrity."

Deep Sky is the world's first technology-agnostic direct air capture project developer, focused on scaling carbon removal. The company develops and operates DAC and geological carbon storage infrastructure by partnering with leading capture technology providers rather than relying on a single solution. It uses operational data to drive down costs while delivering credits that meet the highest standards of permanence, additionality, and transparency.

About Deep Sky

Montreal-based Deep Sky is the world's first tech-agnostic carbon removal project developer, aiming to remove gigatons of CO₂ from the atmosphere and permanently store it underground. As a project developer, Deep Sky brings together the most promising direct air carbon capture companies under one roof, commercializing and catalyzing carbon removal solutions at scale. With over $130 million in funding, Deep Sky is backed by Investissement Québec, Brightspark Ventures, Whitecap Venture Partners, OMERS Ventures, BDC Climate Fund, BMO, National Bank of Canada, Breakthrough Energy Catalyst, and others. For more information, visit deepskyclimate.com.

SOURCE Deep Sky