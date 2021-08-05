Deep-South Appoints Ally Angula as Director

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the "Company") (TSXV: DSM) announces the appointment of Mrs. Ally Angula as an independent Director in replacement of Mr. Sadike Nepela deceased in June 2021.

Mrs. Angula is a Namibian citizen and is a Chartered Accountant with extensive background in accounting and business management in Namibia. She is the principal founder of The CFO Namibia a Chartered Accountancy and Financial Advisory firm. She is also the Co-founder and Managing Director of Leap Holdings (Pty) Ltd. She was previously Deputy Executive Director of the Ministry of Finance in Namibia and she was also engaged by the Ministry of Finance to reform Financial Reporting for the Government of Namibia. Prior to this she was Partner at KPMG in Namibia for seven years and she was also External Audit Partner with clients spanning over a wide spectrum of Industries. She currently serves on the Boards of Oryx Properties Limited (Vice Chairperson), Pupkewitz Holdings (Pty) Ltd and Nabo Holdings. She also chairs the Audit and Risk Committees of the following Boards: Bank of Namibia (Namibia's Reserve Bank), Rossing Uranium Limited and Oryx Properties (PTY) Ltd. She has received awards and she is fellowship of the World Economic Forum Young Global Leader, Dangote Fellow and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow. She holds a Bacc. From University of Namibia and a Bcom from University of Natal from South Africa.

Mr. John Akwenye, Chairman of Deep-South stated that: "We are very proud to have Mrs. Angula joining our Board of Directors. Her appointment is a very strong move into the development of the company. Mrs. Angula brings a wealth of knowledge and experience in the Namibian business as well as a serious guidance during the current situation of the Company. Her vast experience and qualifiquations add considerable strength to Deep-South."

About Deep-South Resources Inc

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company Deep-South growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper project, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information contained in this news release which are not statements of historical facts may be "forward-looking information" for the purposes of Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking information. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "contemplate", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule", "understand" and similar expressions identify forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things: the Minister's refusal to renew the Company's Licence, the Company's intention to contest the Minister's decision before the Courts of Namibia and the outcome of such proceedings.

Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Deep-South, are inherently subject to significant technical, political, business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Factors and assumptions that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things: political risks associated with the Company's operations in Namibia; the failure of the Namibian Government to comply with its continuing obligations under the Act to allow for the renewal of the Licence; the impact of changes in, or to the more aggressive enforcement of, laws, regulations and government practices; the inability of the Company and its subsidiaries to enforce their legal rights in certain circumstances. For additional risk factors, please see the Company's most recently filed Management Discussions & Analysis for its quarter ended ended February 28, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

There can be no assurances that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as many factors and future events, both known and unknown could cause actual results, performance or achievements to vary or differ materially from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained herein or incorporated by reference. Accordingly, all such factors should be considered carefully when making decisions with respect to Deep-South, and prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release is made as at the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Deep-South Resources Inc.