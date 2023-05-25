DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES APPOINTS RIVIERE AS DIRECTOR IN REPLACEMENT OF TUMOSCHEIT

VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Deep-South Resources Inc. ("Deep-South" or the Company) (TSXV: DSM) announces the appointment of Alfredo Luis Riviere Rodriguez as Director. Mr. Riviere replaces Thomas Tumoscheit as the representative of Euro Alloys Ltd. Mr. Tumosheit is leaving Euro Alloys and has resigned as Director of Deep-South. Euro Alloys has the right to appoint a Director to the Board of Directors of Deep-South further to a financing and off take agreement closed on March 8, 2019. (press release can be viewed here: https://www.deepsouthresources.com/investors/news-releases/deep-south-has-signed-an-off-take-agreement-with-euro-alloys-ltd-on-its-haib-copper-project-in-namibia/ ).

Mr. Riviere has over 28 years of experience in commodities trading, Investment banking, Hedge funds analyst and metals products manufacturing. He is currently CEO and Director of Euro-Alloys and Ferrotrade Consulting. He has held various Executive and Vice-President positions at companies such as IntrAl Inc, Sural Quebec, Sural SLPC, National City Bank and the Clinton Group Inc. Mr. Riviere holds a Mechanical Engineering bachelor from Universidad Metropolitana, Caracas, Venezuela; a Materials Science & Engineering MSc. from the University of California, Berkeley and an MBA Finance from Columbia University, NY.

The appointment of Mr. Riviere is conditional to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Board of Directors would like to thank Mr. Tumoscheit for his dedication and contribution to Deep-South's development over the last four years.

About Euro Alloys Ltd

Formed in 1990, Euro Alloys is a Physical Metals Trader specialising in Aluminium and Copper Rod, metal concentrates and other base metals products, including Copper, Zinc, and Lead in the form of scrap, primary and secondary products with activity throughout the World. www.euro-alloys.com

About Deep-South Resources Inc.

Deep-South Resources is a mineral exploration and development company. Deep-South's growth strategy is to focus on the exploration and development of quality assets in significant mineralized trends and in proximity to infrastructure in stable countries. In using and assessing environmentally friendly technologies in the development of its copper projects, Deep-South embraces the green revolution.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

