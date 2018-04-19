Deep South Studios, PRG Announce Strategic Film and Entertainment Industry Offerings

Deep South Studios, the first comprehensive entertainment production complex in Louisiana, recently completed construction on three of the 11 buildings planned for its main campus in New Orleans. PRG will occupy one of these new structures from which they will provide immediate access to its full inventory of leading-edge technologies and equipment to support television, motion picture and digital media production in Louisiana.

"This strategic alliance with PRG allows us to offer entertainment clients and companies one-stop shopping when it comes to production services," said Deep South Studios founder and CEO Scott Niemeyer.

"PRG exists to deliver world-class production solutions for live entertainment, film and scripted television," said Randy Hutson, PRG's senior vice president and general manager, Entertainment West. "We are excited about this new partnership with Deep South Studios that will introduce PRG's vast capabilities to a new set of directors, producers and designers."

Louisiana Economic Development announced in December 2017 that Deep South Studios is Louisiana's first Qualified Entertainment Company under a new state program enacted last year to cultivate sustainable jobs and permanent investment for Louisiana's motion picture, digital, music and theatrical industries. The performance-based program is designed to encourage investment in permanent quality jobs for Louisiana residents in those entertainment fields.

"As I said at our inaugural Louisiana Entertainment Summit last month, we are making a concerted effort to attract companies that will invest in physical facilities here, create good-paying permanent jobs, and become a permanent part of Louisiana's entertainment landscape," Governor John Bel Edwards said. "Deep South Studios and companies like it will broaden the foundation of the entertainment industry in Louisiana to produce a greater economic impact for our state. We are happy to see PRG join Deep South Studios in this endeavor," he said.

About Deep South Studios

A new full-service motion picture, television and digital media production facility, Deep South Studios is located in New Orleans, Louisiana – the heart of the fastest-growing film and media production center in the United States. Conveniently located a mere stone's throw from the heart of New Orleans' Central Business District and the world-renowned French Quarter, it is among the largest design-built, independent, full-service film and television facilities constructed in the southeastern United States. For more information, visit DeepSouthStudios.com.

About Production Resource Group

PRG is the world's leading provider of entertainment and event technology solutions. PRG provides comprehensive and discreet services to an array of clients in the live music, TV/Film, Broadway, sports, gaming, corporate experiential and live events markets. Clients and partners depend on PRG's innovation, experience and depth of experience in audio, video, lighting, rigging, staging, and scenery and automation systems to bring their stories to life. With 44 offices across North America, South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Australia, PRG has capabilities to provide services worldwide. For more information, please visit www.prg.com.

