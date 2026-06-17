Deep Tech Firm Makes the Oceans Transparent

BMRT's Generation 2 Platform Demonstrates Maritime, Underwater, and Long-Range Detection Capabilities Including a Previously Undisclosed 970-Mile U-235 Event

STUART, Fla., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies ("BMRT") today announced a series of major advancements in maritime and long-range detection capabilities utilizing its proprietary Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™) technology platform, including unprecedented offshore and underwater detection results achieved with its Generation 2 platform following the successful completion of a separate U.S. government-sponsored field study.

The results mark the first operational deployment of BMRT's Generation 2 ("Gen 2") platform in a true maritime environment and further reinforce the company's position at the intersection of advanced physics, national security, and resonance-based detection technologies.

"These results fundamentally alter how the world should think about shielding, distance, underwater concealment, and the movement of strategic materials," said Robert "Bo" Short, Co-Founder and CEO of BMRT. "The oceans have historically served as a sanctuary for concealment, transport, and strategic ambiguity. With this technology those assumptions collapse."

Unlike previous demonstrations, which emphasized long-range performance in land-based settings as well as controlled tethered aerial scenarios, the Generation 2 maritime testing initiative was specifically designed to assess precision detection capabilities within a maritime operating environment. Rather than pursuing maximum standoff distances, the effort focused on validating target discrimination, environmental stability, and detection precision from mobile maritime platform.

Maritime Detection Results — Generation 2 Platform

Operating from maritime vessels offshore, BMRT conducted a series of advanced detection exercises with the following results:

Standoff Detection — Maritime Platform

From a maritime platform positioned approximately 1,500 feet offshore, the Gen 2 system successfully detected ten individual nitrocellulose-based propellant targets located inside a vehicle on land.

Single-Target Detection — Maritime Platform

While operating from a maritime vessel, the system successfully detected a single trace quantity of nitrocellulose-based propellant positioned on a floating object at an approximate distance of 270 feet.

Multi-Target Detection — Extended Range

From a maritime platform, the system detected two discrete nitrocellulose-based propellant targets positioned on a floating object at approximately 450 feet, demonstrating enhanced range performance with increased target mass.

Subsurface Detection — Maritime Platform

In underwater trials, trace quantities of nitrocellulose-based propellant were submerged at depth to evaluate system performance through water. Despite the extremely low target mass, detection remained precise and stable, performing as though the water itself were effectively absent from the detection environment.

Previously undisclosed demonstrations utilizing BMRT's Generation 1 platform had already revealed evidence suggesting that water may actually enhance certain resonance propagation behaviors associated with the company's proprietary physics architecture.

Previously Undisclosed 970-Mile U-235 Detection Event

BMRT also publicly disclosed for the first time details surrounding a long-range detection event involving U-235.

During a demonstration attended by representatives from an elite U.S. Combatant Command, BMRT's Generation 2 system reportedly detected U-235 from Stuart, Florida, across the Gulf of America to the South Texas Project Electric Generating Station near Bay City, Texas, a distance of approximately 970 miles.

Military representatives present during the demonstration independently recorded the system's line-of-bearing data, plotted the vectors onto a map, and determined that the resulting detection path landed directly on top of the nuclear generating facility.

The result exceeded BMRT's previously documented Generation 1 long-range performance by approximately 323 miles.

Until now, BMRT had not publicly discussed its Generation 1 U-235 and Pu-239 long-range detection capabilities. During validation work conducted by the Centre for Applied Innovation at York St John University in York, England, long-range exercises involving both U-235 and Pu-239 demonstrated the system's ability not only to detect nuclear material signatures, but also to geospatially localize them with exceptional precision. Multiple independent observation points enabled triangulation of the source region, with the resulting convergence providing strong confirmation of the detected location at extended ranges.

BMRT stated that it is now releasing portions of this information due to the continued maturation of the technology, the successful evolution into its Generation 2 architecture, and the increasing strategic importance of transparent discussions surrounding nuclear detection, maritime security, counter-proliferation, and strategic deterrence.

"We are entering an era where the movement of strategic materials can no longer remain hidden by distance, shielding, terrain, or water," said Lee Duke, BMRT's Co-Founder and President. "The implications for global security, maritime monitoring, counter-proliferation operations, and nuclear transparency are profound."

BMRT indicated that it is currently developing the architecture for its Generation 3 ("Gen 3") platform, which is expected to substantially extend both precision and standoff capabilities.

Strategic Implications

BMRT believes these advancements have implications far beyond conventional detection applications, including:

Maritime domain awareness

Counter-proliferation operations

Underwater threat detection

Port and coastal security

Strategic border protection

Detection of shielded nuclear and radiological materials

Counter-smuggling operations involving weapons, narcotics, and explosives

Monitoring strategic material movement across land and maritime environments

The company further stated that ongoing testing increasingly suggests that resonance propagation characteristics through water may amplify certain aspects of the technology's performance, a phenomenon BMRT believes could fundamentally reshape assumptions surrounding subsea concealment and maritime strategic mobility.

"As our technology continues to scale the way our testing and data suggests, the ability to monitor strategic nuclear traffic across maritime environments could become one of the most consequential national security advancements of this generation," said Short.

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

Investment Inquiries

Robert "Bo "Short

Co-Founder & CEO

[email protected]

Media Contact

Bryan Adams

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRT™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC