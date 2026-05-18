Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Selected as Strategic Technology Partner of Tough Stump Technologies for High-Level Department of War Initiative

STUART, Fla., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies ("BMRT"), a 2026 Edisons Awards Nominee, has been formally engaged by Tough Stump Technologies (TST) as a critical technology partner in support of a global strategic initiative operating at the highest levels of the Department of War and focused on mission-critical capabilities designed to address emerging threats from advanced adversaries. Due to the highly sensitive nature of this specific effort, operational details and program specifics cannot be publicly disclosed.

BMRT Co-Founder & President, Lee Duke said, "We are honored to work alongside Tough Stump Technologies in support of this critical mission focused on protecting our nation and its allies. We believe the combination of BMRT's validated technology capabilities and TST's operational expertise creates a powerful partnership capable of advancing next-generation defense and battlefield awareness capabilities for an increasingly complex global threat environment."

Jarrett Heavenston, TST CEO said, ""BMRT's breakthrough detection capabilities represent the kind of transformational technology that can redefine operational awareness for the modern battlefield, and we are proud to work alongside them in support of this important Department of War initiative"

BMRT's US Government validated detection capabilities were selected to support and enhance key aspects of the broader initiative, where the Company's technology is viewed as highly complementary to emerging operational and strategic defense requirements.

Tough Stump Technologies is a defense technology company supporting military, special operations, and government customers with advanced tactical systems, drone operations, communications, and mission support.

According to Benjamin Brown, TST President & COO, "Between BMRT's revolutionary technology and Tough Stump's proven understanding of the battle space, the battlefield will change forever and in favor of the US and it's allies."

While the current partnership is specific to this particular Department of War initiative, both BMRT and TST view this collaboration as the first of what they hope will become numerous future strategic efforts together. The companies believe their respective technologies, capabilities, and operational expertise create a highly complementary foundation for advancing next-generation national security and defense solutions across multiple mission environments, with a shared focus on delivering transformational operational advantages for the modern battlefield and future strategic environments.

BMRT's Co-Founder & CEO, Robert "Bo" Short added, "We want to recognize the diligent work of Adam Jarvis, our Senior Vice President of Government & Defense Programs. As a highly decorated American war hero, Adam recognized the significance of this effort from the very beginning and played an instrumental role in helping advance this BMRT/TST initiative that can strengthen and protect this nation for years to come."

BMRT recently completed a multi-day test series in support of a U.S. Department of War Combatant Command. The testing validated the performance of BMRT's advanced molecular resonance detection technology across a series of rigorous and highly complex operational trials. The project manager responsible for administering the test stated, "What we witnessed this week was a revolutionary leap forward in sensor technology. It was historic."

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

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About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRT™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

About Tough Stump Technologies (www.toughstump.com)

Tough Stump Technologies is a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for defense, security, and industrial clients. With a commitment to innovation, reliability, and operator focused design, Tough Stump delivers state-of-the-art products and comprehensive training programs that empower organizations and mission driven personnel globally.

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC