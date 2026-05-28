Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies Announces Detection Breakthrough Involving Drone-Carried Explosive Material

BMRT Successfully Detects and Tracks Explosive Material Attached to Tethered Drone to 200 Feet Amid Rising Global Concern Over Fiber Optic Drone Warfare

STUART, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies ("BMRT"), a 2026 Edison Awards Nominee and developer of advanced molecular resonance-based detection technology, today announced a significant advancement in next-generation aerial threat detection and counter-drone battlefield awareness capabilities as militaries worldwide confront the rapidly evolving threat posed by fiber optic-controlled drones and small explosive aerial payload systems increasingly dominating the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Over the past year, the battlefield in Ukraine has demonstrated the growing effectiveness of low-cost drones carrying explosives, grenades, shaped charges, ammunition, and other lethal payloads while operating through fiber optic tether systems designed to reduce vulnerability to traditional electronic warfare, RF jamming, and signal interception technologies. These systems are increasingly viewed as one of the most operationally challenging developments in modern asymmetric warfare.

BMRT's Base Molecular Resonance™ ("BMR™") technology is designed to excite and detect the unique molecular resonance characteristics associated with specific materials and compounds. Unlike conventional systems that rely primarily upon radar, RF interception, thermal imaging, acoustic signatures, or visual acquisition, BMR™ technology focuses on the direct identification of target material composition itself.

During a recent controlled test event, BMRT successfully detected and tracked the nitrocellulose-based propellant contained within a single 9mm ammunition round attached to a small aerial drone operating within a monofilament tether-style configuration affixed to the ground. Detection was maintained as the drone climbed to approximately 200+ feet in altitude, which represented the maximum altitude evaluated during the test sequence.

BMRT Co-Founder & CEO Robert "Bo" Short said, "The Russia-Ukraine conflict has shown the world how rapidly drone warfare is evolving, particularly with the emergence of fiber optic-controlled systems capable of bypassing many traditional electronic warfare countermeasures. This demonstration represents far more than detecting a drone. We successfully detected and tracked an extraordinarily small explosive material signature attached to a moving aerial platform operating within a deployment configuration directly relevant to one of the fastest-evolving threats in modern warfare."

Unlike traditional drones that rely heavily upon RF communications and GPS systems, fiber optic drones utilize physical tether connections capable of significantly reducing susceptibility to RF disruption, jamming, and electronic warfare systems. The rapid proliferation of these platforms is creating urgent demand for alternative detection methodologies capable of identifying these aerial threats.

The successful detection of the nitrocellulose-based propellant contained within a single 9mm round attached to a moving drone platform represents a game-changing step forward in aerial threat detection focused not solely on the drone itself, but on the underlying material composition of the payload being carried.

BMRT believes this evolving understanding supports numerous potential applications across military, battlefield awareness, force protection, critical infrastructure security, and counter-drone operational environments as aerial threats continue becoming smaller, faster, lower-signature, and increasingly difficult to detect using traditional methodologies.

Adam Jarvis, BMRT Senior Vice President of Government & Defense Programs and a highly decorated former combat veteran, said, "Modern warfare is changing at an extraordinary pace. Having operated in combat environments where seconds matter, I believe BMRT's ability to identify explosive material signatures associated with low-signature drone threats represent a significant advancement in future battlefield awareness and force protection."

BMRT's technology platform has previously undergone extensive multi-day testing in support of a U.S. Department of War Combatant Command, where the technology demonstrated the ability to detect and identify a variety of materials, compounds, and strategic targets under highly challenging operational conditions, including long-range detection, shielded and underground environments, and moving target scenarios. The testing included historically successful detections involving highly sensitive materials under some of the most operationally demanding environments.

Lee Duke, BMRT Co-Founder & President, said, "Adversaries around the world are rapidly moving toward smaller, cheaper, highly attritable aerial threats capable of delivering devastating payloads. We believe demonstrations like this represent an important step toward fundamentally changing how future threats are detected, understood, and ultimately defended against."

BMRT will be scheduling additional demonstrations with government, military, and national security organizations to showcase this breakthrough drone-carried explosive material detection capability.

For more information, visit www.BMRT.io

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About Base Molecular Resonance™ Technologies (BMRT)

BMRT has discovered a new area of quantum physics that utilizes resonant frequencies to detect particle interactions at subatomic levels. This technology, called Base Molecular Resonance™ (BMR™), can detect any compound or biological substance, including every element on the periodic table, and up to 200 cancers and other diseases. With over 20 years of prototyping and testing proving its unmatched detection capabilities, BMRT™ has the potential to save millions of lives by pinpointing weapons, explosives, and other physical threats both up close and at great distances and detecting cancers and other diseases long before they present clinical symptoms. The non-invasive, harmless, and instant scan has broad implications in Cancer Diagnostics, Public Safety, Law Enforcement, National Security, and Military Services. BMRT currently holds 20 patent assets and has received an independent $60.3 billion intellectual property valuation across 56 global use cases. To better understand how BMR™ technology works: Click Here

SOURCE Base Molecular Resonance Technologies, LLC