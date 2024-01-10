NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United We Care (UWC), a global deep tech generative AI startup based out of New York signed 3 major contracts with leading healthcare systems in the US market to expand the US operations and set clear goals for the new year 2024.

Deep Tech Generative AI Mental Health Startup United We Care Signs In 3 Major US Contracts

Ritu Mehrotra, Founder * CEO, UWC shared this news, "We are delighted to have some top 3 healthcare systems to build our footprints in the US markets in the mental health and wellness domain. The objective is clear to make mental health a priority for the US markets and make it more affordable, accessible and adaptable for consumers at large and enterprises in the US markets. Stella, who is the first digital human virtual coach, brings in the efficacy to frontend our initiatives. She has already done more than 10 million conversations and has over 93% efficiency in intent detection."

Ritu further added, "We are also proud to announce that Leann Sims has taken the position of Chief Revenue Officer, and Daniel Gardner has joined UWC as the SVP Growth, North America."

Leann, with over 25 years in the healthcare industry, brings a wealth of knowledge that expands across the healthcare continuum. She is a nurse by background and has an MBA in Healthcare Management. She spent 16 years at Optum/UHC in a variety of leadership and growth roles including COO, VP of Quality, Sr. Director of Case and Disease Management, Architect of the Clinically Integrated Delivery Model and VP of Employer Sales.

Leann is looked to as an expert in the clinical and healthcare field and connects in a special way with members, as well as C-Suite executives she meets with daily.

Daniel has spent the last 14 years with Optum as a Vice President/Sales Executive where he focused on working with clients to develop behavioural health, wellness and clinical management strategies for their employees and dependents.

Daniel has worked in the Healthcare Transformation Team at UHC National Accounts and Definity Health for five years before joining Optum.

UWC is currently expanding and hiring for US market considering the expected surge in business.

