Deep Tech Leadership Certificate (DTLC) Course: Masterclasses in Cyber Security, Data Leadership, Blockchain & Crypto Currencies, and AI & Machine Learning (March 10, 2023 May 19, 2023)

The Deep Tech Leadership Certificate is designed to bring Board Directors and C-Suite Executives up to date in the key Deep Tech competencies of our time.

This will enable them to:

Ensure their organisations keep pace with technology

Understand the impact of Deep Tech on their role and business model

Understand the risks, opportunities and challenges Deep Tech presents

Engage in Deep Tech conversations and development

Give advice and feedback to Deep Tech and technology leaders

Build Deep Tech capacity and strength

This is the technology decade (Techade) and those that do not engage will be left behind and become commercially redundant. Understanding Deep Tech in the boardroom is of equal importance to profit and loss.

The key areas to master are covered by the below four masterclasses:

Cyber Security Masterclass - Date: 10/03/2023

Data Leadership Masterclass - Date: 24/03/2023

Blockchain & Crypto Currencies Masterclass - Date: 12/05/2023

Currencies Masterclass - Date: AI & Machine Learning Masterclass - Date: 19/05/2023

For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jnbam8

