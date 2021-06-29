Deep Trekker Pushing Boundaries with the Launch of a Reimagined Remotely Operated Vehicle

With the PIVOT, portability meets unmatched power. Equipped with 6 strong thrusters powered by lithium ion batteries, the Pivot provides users with stability, power, speed and control in a portable package. With 97 degree rotating tool positioning pilots can take advantage of flexible imaging options and convenient tool manipulation from a stable platform. The 220 degree range of motion on the HD camera allows users to complete inspections in a timely, straightforward manner.

"The PIVOT is a completely reimagined submersible ROV," shared Deep Trekker President Sam Macdonald. "The third ROV to fill our line, the PIVOT is the perfect middle ground between our DTG3 and our REVOLUTION ROVs."

Headquartered in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada, known as the Silicon Valley of the North, Deep Trekker is a global leader in submersible ROVs, utility vehicles and pipe crawlers. Seeking to provide solutions for every underwater mission, Deep Trekker delivers proven, fully assembled, tested and ready to use vehicles.

"At Deep Trekker we're proud of our robust vehicles and the PIVOT is no exception," explained Macdonald. "The carbon fibre and aluminium frame combined with stainless steel components, magnetically coupled thrusters and intelligent design ensures that operators can trust their vehicle to get the job done."

With the support of the Deep Trekker team behind every vehicle users can expect exceptional customer service and reliability. "When you buy a Deep Trekker, you also buy the support of the Deep Trekker team behind you," shared Macdonald.

Further information can be found at deeptrekker.com.

About Deep Trekker

Deep Trekker Inc. was founded in 2010 with a mission to create portable, affordable, and easy to use harsh environment robotic inspection tools. The company is headquartered in Ontario, Canada, with engineering and manufacturing all completed in-house. Based on a clean sheet design, the premiere product, the DTG2 ROV was introduced in August 2011. Since that time, Deep Trekker Inc has developed the DTG3 ROV, Revolution ROV, DT340 Pipe Crawler, DT320 Mini Pipe Crawler, DT640 Utility Crawler and DTPod. With sales in over 80 countries, Deep Trekker robots can be found in industries ranging from aquaculture to municipal contracting, military and defense, search and rescue, shipping, infrastructure and more.

SOURCE DEEP TREKKER INC.

Related Links

https://www.deeptrekker.com/

