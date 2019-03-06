Deep Vein Thrombosis or Blood Clots Can Lead to Strokes & Pulmonary Embolisms

SAN ANTONIO, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strokes and pulmonary embolisms have been on the minds of Americans this month as they mourn the passing of actor Luke Perry and "The Voice" singer Janice Freeman from these deadly conditions. March is Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Awareness Month for a good reason: 75% of Americans are unaware of the symptoms and risks of deep vein thrombosis. DVTs are blood clots that form deep in the legs. They become deadly when they move to the lungs and become pulmonary embolisms. Blood clots are the third most common cause of heart attacks and strokes.

Medical Vein Clinic is a state-of-the-art facility in San Antonio that sees many patients with vein disorders, including DVT. Clinic leaders Dr. John S. Hogg and Dr. Josue Medina are board certified physicians who have helped thousands with varicose veins and DVTs lead healthier lives. "We see patients who have had acute DVTs and didn't know it. It's a serious condition that needs urgent investigation and treatment."

Dr. Hogg and Dr. Medina offer expert advice on who's at risk and how to recognize the symptoms and treat DVTs.

Who's At Risk

People with varicose veins are five times more likely to develop dangerous blood clots according to an article published last year in the Journal of the American Medical Association. Additionally, people are at greater risk to develop these blood clots if they are:

overweight

Sit for long periods of time, including car or plane trips

taller than 6' 2"

pregnant

have had physical trauma

age 40-plus

taking estrogen in birth control, or as a supplement

dehydrated

Signs & Symptoms of DVT or Pulmonary Embolus

leg(s) that are painful, red and swollen

a "rope" sensation in the leg

chest pain

increased heart rate

coughing up blood

Shortness of breath

What to Do

If you have these signs or symptoms, get to your nearest hospital emergency room as soon as possible.

Prevention

Preventing and treating varicose veins greatly lessens the risk of developing blood clots. "Compression stockings are a good way to prevent blood clots from forming in people who are at risk for DVT," shared Dr. Hogg. "For the DVT Awareness Month of March, our Clinic will provide free compression stockings and fittings for those at risk. For those with varicose veins, getting them treated helps their health all the way around. They have more energy, their legs feel better and it greatly lowers the risk of developing DVTs. Treating varicose veins is a relatively simple outpatient procedure that is covered by most medical insurance. You walk in and walk out."

Medical Vein Clinic provides the latest in imaging technology to detect and treat varicose veins. Their staff is bilingual and their offices are centrally located in San Antonio on Isom Road off Highway 281 North.

